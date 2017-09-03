Jeff Flake: 'No good options' on NK, but Trump has a 'good team'

Story highlights Flake said North Korea seems "intent" on continuing its nuclear development

He also said it would be wrong for Trump to end DACA

Washington (CNN) Following North Korea's latest nuclear weapons test, one of President Donald Trump's most outspoken Republican critics expressed confidence in Trump's team, but not the commander in chief himself.

Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake told Dana Bash on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that Trump, like most new presidents, was inexperienced in foreign policy, adding that he would like a "measured" response from the Oval Office.

"Obviously, you'd like a leader that is measured and sober and consistent," Flake said, adding, "We've got a good team around the President."

Flake echoed the administration's previous statements on the North Korean nuclear threat, saying all options needed to be on the table -- including military ones -- and said there is no clear path forward to resolving Pyongyang's continued nuclear development.

"It becomes cliche to say there are no good options here, but there really aren't," Flake said.

