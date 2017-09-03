DACA on the brink

Story highlights The program gave qualified applicants protections from deportation and the ability to work and study in the US

(CNN) President Donald Trump is expected to end a program that protected undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children -- so-called "Dreamers" -- from deportation, four sources familiar with the decision told CNN.

Two of the sources said the plan is to have a six-month delay in any action regarding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to allow Congress time to pass a fix through legislation that would allow the undocumented immigrants to stay in the country.

The expected move -- which comes after weeks of White House deliberations about what to do in response to an ultimatum from 10 state attorneys general led by Texas -- would satisfy Trump's base but upend the lives of nearly 800,000 people who were working and studying in the US. The DACA program, which gave qualified applicants protections from deportation and the ability to work and study in the US, is popular among Democrats and moderate Republicans, many of whom have introduced legislation in Congress to try to protect the population permanently.

The sources said the expected decision to end the program with a six-month delay reflects the President's thinking as of Sunday night.

Officials have sent conflicting signals at times in the past as to what the final decision on the program's fate would be.

