Merkel and Schulz go head to head

(CNN) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been sparring with her rival Martin Schulz over her controversial refugee policy in tonight's live TV election debate.

Integrating over one million refugees into the country is "a very big task," she admitted. But she defended her decision to allow an indefinite number of refugees into Germany in September 2015.

Schulz criticized that decision, arguing that Merkel should not have acted without support from other European countries. "People who flee from ISIS, from mass rape and mass violence come here and we are ready to protect them," he said. "We are proud of that in Germany."

But "in terms of migration, we face great challenges," Schulz said. "Integration is the task of a generation."

The pair are being questioned in a studio in Berlin over 90 minutes by two sets of moderators.

