Merkel and Schulz go head to head

(CNN)German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been sparring with her rival Martin Schulz over her controversial refugee policy in tonight's live TV election debate.
Integrating over one million refugees into the country is "a very big task," she admitted. But she defended her decision to allow an indefinite number of refugees into Germany in September 2015.
Schulz criticized that decision, arguing that Merkel should not have acted without support from other European countries. "People who flee from ISIS, from mass rape and mass violence come here and we are ready to protect them," he said. "We are proud of that in Germany."
But "in terms of migration, we face great challenges," Schulz said. "Integration is the task of a generation."
The pair are being questioned in a studio in Berlin over 90 minutes by two sets of moderators.
They will face further questions on German relations with Turkey, security and social justice, among other topics.
The stakes are high
Tonight's encounter -- the only head-to-head debate of the campaign -- was billed as a moment of potential peril for the current chancellor and a moment of opportunity for Schulz.
Merkel is running for her fourth term in office and polls show her Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) as the clear frontrunners for the September 24 vote. But Merkel is not naturally combative and has been criticized for barely mentioning her opponent's name during the campaign.
She has also been accused of threatening to boycott the so-called "duel" if the question and answer format was changed to allow the candidates to debate each other directly.
Merkel did not deny the allegation when questioned about it at her annual press conference last week.
While debating is not Merkel's forte, her opponent has shown plenty of rhetorical firepower on the campaign trail.
Schulz also has less to lose, with polls showing his party 10 to 15 points behind Merkel's conservatives.
Little known to most German voters before he was elected party leader in January this year, he is looking to make a strong impression tonight.
Around half of Germany's 30 million eligible voters were planning to tune in for the debate, according to a poll by the Forsa Institute, commissioned by STERN Magazine.
Of those, about 22% said they would likely make up their minds on who to vote for, based on their performance in the debate.
According to Forsa's Peter Matuschek, Merkel's lead over her past opponents has dropped after her debates.
"She is not a good debater, everybody knows this. And that might be an advantage for her opponent if he is in good shape that night," Matuschek told CNN.