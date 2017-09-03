Frankfurt evacuated for World War II bomb disposal

Frankfurt (CNN) Central Frankfurt looked like a ghost town Sunday after tens of thousands of people were evacuated ahead of a bomb disposal operation in the German city.

Around 60,000 people were forced to leave their homes while authorities defuse a massive World War II bomb discovered buried at a construction site.

The bomb was found during work Tuesday close to the Goethe University Frankfurt compound, police said in a statement.

The device is a British bomb, specifically a 1.4-ton HC 4000 air mine, the statement said. It was under police guard ahead of Sunday's operation to make it safe.

Preparation for the disposal of the bomb.

Police said the size of the bomb made extensive evacuation measures a necessary precaution. Residents were told to leave their homes by 8 a.m. local time (2 a.m. ET) ahead of the operation to defuse the bomb, which was set to begin at midday and take about four hours.

Police said the evacuation was precautionary.

