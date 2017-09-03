Steely Dan founder Walter Becker dead at 67

(CNN) Walter Becker, the guitarist who co-founded the popular 1970s band Steely Dan, has died. He was 67.

The announcement was made on Becker's personal website, which on Sunday displayed two photographs of the musician and a short digital epitaph: "feb. 20 1950 -- sept. 03 2017."

The cause of death was not immediately known. A representative for Becker could not be reached for comment.

Becker co-founded Steely Dan in 1972 alongside lead singer Donald Fagen. Becker played bass and guitar for the duo, who received widespread acclaim and commercial success.

They were known for their unique, jazz-rock sound, and produced several hits including "Do It Again," "Reeling' in the Years" and "Rikki Don't Lose That Number."

