Japan: North Korea conducts sixth nuclear test

Story highlights It would be the country's sixth nuclear test

North Korean state media released images

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) North Korea has conducted a sixth nuclear test, the Japanese government said, after a "man-made" tremor was detected in the country's north, not far from the country's Punggye-ri nuclear test site.

"After analyzing data provided by the Japan Meteorological Agency, the Japanese government concluded that North Korea has conducted a nuclear test," Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said in a live television broadcast.

South Korea and Japan are gathering and analyzing data to confirm details of the test, which Japanese Minister Shinzo Abe said could not be tolerated.

"If North Korea did indeed conduct a nuclear test, we absolutely cannot tolerate and must protest firmly. We will convene a National Security council meeting to gather and analyze the information," Abe said in a live television broadcast prior to Kono's announcement.

South Korea is currently holding a National Security Council meeting to discuss the incident, presided by President Moon Jae-in, according to South Korea's Presidential office.

