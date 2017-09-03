Venezuela stops activist Lilian Tintori from leaving the country

Story highlights Lilian Tintori says she was preparing to board a flight when her passport was seized

She had planned to meet with several leaders in Europe to discuss the situation in Venezuela

(CNN) The wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez said Saturday she was stopped from leaving the country for trip to Europe.

Lilian Tintori posted images on social media showing a document signed by immigration officials ordering the seizure of her passport as she was preparing to board a flight.

"They have just banned me from leaving the country," she tweeted. "What the dictatorship wants is to prevent us from doing a very important international tour."

Tintori said she was going on a trip to Europe to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to discuss the crises in her country.

She also posted a picture from the airport standing with the ambassadors of Spain, Italy and Germany, who she said became "witnesses to this outrage by the dictatorship."

