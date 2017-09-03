Story highlights Mexico plans to send 25 trailers with supplies including rice, beans, coffee and chocolate

"One of our objectives is to mitigate human suffering," says a Mexican Red Cross volunteer

Mexico City (CNN) Hurricane relief aid from Mexico could cross the border into Texas as early as Wednesday, according to Mexican government officials.

Carlos Manuel Sada, Mexico's undersecretary for North American relations, told CNN that Mexico is mobilizing efforts and, he said, the US government has accepted its offer to help hurricane victims. The first "package," he said, will cross by land into Texas through Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

The US government has not made an official announcement to accept Mexico's aid offer, although Texas Gov. Greg Abott has publicly said he welcomes the help.

"This morning we gave the green light to start concentrating the goods that will be sent to the United States," Sada said

The Mexican government plans to send a caravan of 25 trailers filled with commodities including rice, beans, coffee and chocolate. Mexico also plans to send 300 beds, nine generators, water treatment equipment, three mobile kitchens, radio and satellite equipment, and personnel.

