This homeowner found a 10-foot gator in his flooded home near Houston

(CNN) A Texas homeowner returned to his flood-marred home Friday in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey to a shocking surprise: a 10-foot gator in his dining room.

Brian Foster made the discovery while assessing how badly the water had damaged his house near Lake Houston, north of Houston, he said.

"I walked through the house and was looking at demo-ing the house, when I turned around and walked back through my dining room. I looked down, and there was a 10-foot alligator in my dining room," Foster told CNN affiliate KTRK.

Foster and his demolition crew spent the next few hours trying to lasso the gator and drag it out of the house.

Then, Wildernex Wildlife Control and local law enforcement officers showed up and started to wrestle with the reptile. They managed to get on top of it and tape its mouth shut before carting it away to an animal sanctuary.

