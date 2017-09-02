Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN) Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed in a busy news week:

This military base is training to shoot down a North Korean nuclear missile

Islam's special pilgrimage

Doctors thought she was psychotic, but her body was attacking her brain

Emily Gavigan had become paranoid and was exhibiting odd behavior. After time in psychiatric facilities, one guest's story on a TV show gave her family a clue toward a diagnosis -- something that could be treated

Raqqa in ruins

Drone footage of west Raqqa offers a rare glimpse of the utter destruction in ISIS' stronghold in Syria

Chain-smoking children: Indonesia's ongoing tobacco epidemic

Do you remember the chain-smoking toddler who became an Internet sensation? He went through rehabilitation and is cured (for now), but he is far from the only child across the islands of Indonesia to become addicted to tobacco

We have a moral duty to talk about climate change

Mark Lynas writes that as floods besiege Houston and South Asia, it is not politically opportunistic to raise the issue of our moral duty to talk about climate change

It takes more than guts to be a woman in 2017