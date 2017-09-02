Smerconish sees Harvey heroism as an 'American Dunkirk'

Story highlights CNN's Michael Smerconish praises civilians who rescued and assisted Harvey victims

This kind of everyday heroism was like an "American Dunkirk," he says

(CNN) CNN's Michael Smerconish likened the human spirit displayed by volunteers in Hurricane Harvey rescues to the civilian flotillas that helped evacuate British and allied troops at Dunkirk in World War II.

More than 72,000 people have been rescued since Harvey pummeled the Texas coast last week and created catastrophic flooding by lingering for days. After officials made a callout for volunteers, civilians captained everything from "bass boats, jet skis and aluminum dinghies" to ferry residents to safety, Smerconish said in an on-air commentary Saturday.

This kind of everyday heroism, he said, was like an "American Dunkirk."

"In May of 1940, it was the English citizenry who rallied to the rescue of more than 300,000 troops who were trapped on a beach in northern France in the early days of World War II," he said.

Some of the troops could even see their homeland across the English Channel.

Read More