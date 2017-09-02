Los Angeles brush fire forces hundreds to flee homes

Story highlights The fire has burned 1,500 acres and is 10% contained

Hot temperatures and high winds contributed to the fire

(CNN) About 200 homes were evacuated Friday after a brush fire broke out near Los Angeles, sending massive plumes of smokes into the air and shutting down an interstate highway, a fire department spokeswoman said.

In just a few hours, the La Tuna fire has burned 2,000 acres in the La Tuna Canyon Park area of the Verdugo Mountains, the Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted

On the fire line of #LaTunaFire #LAFD continuing full ops through the night to include @LAFDAirOps 📷Peter Sanders pic.twitter.com/AcMOcOEvw0 — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) September 2, 2017

Over 260 firefighters are working to put down the blaze but as of Friday night, it was only 10% contained, said Margaret Stewart, a spokeswoman with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Hot temperatures and high winds reported on Friday in the Los Angeles area contributed to the fire's "very large plume growth and extreme fire behavior," National Weather Service office in Los Angeles said.

Update: still very erratic Fire behavior on the #LaTunaFire as winds continue to change, Fire has entered #Burbank city limits. #Breaking pic.twitter.com/ztMKxelGAI — Bernie Deyo (@EPN473) September 1, 2017

Police shut down all traffic the 210 Freeway in Los Angeles as the fire intensified and spread across the highway, officials said. The highway remained closed Friday night.