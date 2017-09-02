Serena Williams gives birth to baby girl, coach says

(CNN) Serena Williams has given birth to a baby girl, according to her coach and the US Open's official Twitter account.

Her sister Venus Williams also confirmed the birth during an interview before her match at the US Open on Friday when asked about Serena having a baby girl and her feelings on becoming an aunt. She said, "Obviously I'm super excited, words can't describe."

The US Open congratulated Williams on its Twitter page, "@serenawilliams won a new title on Day 5 at the #USOpen: Mom."

Serena's coach Patrick Mouratoglou announced on his verified Twitter account, "Congratulations @SerenaWilliams for your baby girl. I am so happy for you and I feel your emotion. Recover well & enjoy without limitation."

Congratulations @alexisohanian for your baby girl. I have 3 daughters & each time it is the same incredible journey. I am happy for you. — PATRICKMOURATOGLOU (@pmouratoglou) September 1, 2017

He also wished her a speedy recovery. "We have a lot of work ahead of us."

