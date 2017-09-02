Story highlights Teddy Riner wins ninth consecutive world title

French judoka is unbeaten since 2010

Number of consecutive victories stands at 134

Budapest, Hungary (CNN) Imagine you've reigned supreme in a sport for approaching a decade, winning 128 successive matches on the way to securing a record eight world titles.

What could there possibly be left to achieve?

In the case of Teddy Riner, a whole lot more. The pursuit of sporting history seemingly never stops for the French judoka, who dominated the heavyweight division once again at this year's Suzuki World Judo Championships in Budapest. Of all the medals on offer, only gold will do for Riner.

The 28-year-old hadn't stepped onto a tatami in a competitive match since winning the Olympic final in Rio de Janerio 386 days ago.

Much has changed since — not least the very rules themselves — but his standing within the sport remains unquestioned.

