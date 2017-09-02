Russia summons American diplomat as its US outposts are ordered to close

Story highlights US decision to close Russian facilities is a "raider take-over" designed to escalate tensions, top Putin aide said

Smoke at San Francisco consulate came amid "emergency conservation of the building," Russia official said

(CNN) Russia handed a senior US diplomat in Moscow a strongly worded note of protest Saturday, the same day US officials had vowed to shutter three Russian diplomatic facilities in the United States amid escalating tensions.

The US deputy chief of mission in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and handed a note of protest "in connection with the intention of the US authorities to search the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation in Washington," the ministry said in an online statement.

"The note stressed that we are considering a planned illegitimate search of diplomatic premises in Russia without the presence of Russian officials and a threat to crack the front door as an unprecedented, aggressive action that can also be used by the US special services to organize an anti-Russian provocation using planted compromising objects," the statement said.

"The US authorities must stop the gross violations of international law and breaching the immunity of Russia's diplomatic institutions. Otherwise, we reserve the right to reciprocate on mutual basis," it said.

CNN has reached out to US officials for comment about the latest Russian claims.