(CNN) Take a look at the week in politics from August 27 to September 2.

Al Drago/The New York Times/Redux

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders looks on as Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert briefs the press on hurricane response on Thursday. At the briefing, Bossert noted that undocumented immigrants displaced by the storm would not face screenings on their immigration status, but would be unlikely to receive long-term aid. Sanders also announced that President Trump would donate $1 million towards relief efforts.

Doug Mills/The New York Times/Redux

President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd outside of the Annaville Fire House in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Tuesday, as first lady Melania Trump stands beside him. The President thanked those assembled for their support and commented on the "turnout." His impromptu remarks followed a briefing on Hurricane Harvey, during which Trump pledged a storm response "better than ever before."

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Charlottesville, Virginia, residents attend a " community recovery town hall " on Sunday. Emotions ran high as participants voiced their opinions to officials in the wake of a deadly white supremacist protest in the city.

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump pitches tax reform at an event in Springfield, Missouri, on Wednesday. "We're here today to launch our plans to bring back Main Street by reducing the crumbling burden on our companies and on our workers," Trump said.

Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images

US Defense Secretary James Mattis stands alongside South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo at the Pentagon on Wednesday. Mattis reiterated a call for diplomacy in responding to North Korea's threats. The President tweeted that morning that "talking is not the answer" when it comes to North Korea.

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump bows his head during a prayer while surrounded by faith leaders and evangelical ministers, and joined by Vice President Pence, in the Oval Office on Friday. Trump signed a proclamation declaring Sunday, September 3, a national day of prayer for Hurricane Harvey victims.

Alex Brandon/AP

Ivanka Trump greets an attendee at her father's tax reform event on Wednesday. The White House announced this week that it would be ending an Obama-era rule on gender gap wage data collection , a move supported by Ivanka Trump.

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump, donning a FLOTUS cap, listens to a briefing on Hurricane Harvey in Corpus Christi, Texas on Tuesday.

Joe Penney/Reuters/Newscom

Protesters gather in front of Trump International Hotel in New York City on Wednesday in defense of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The Obama-era program gives protections from deportation to undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children to work or study. On Friday, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said the President should hold off on doing away with the program, which faces legal action if it is not ended by September 5. The White House said the President would announce his decision on Tuesday.

L'Osservatore Romano/Pool/AP