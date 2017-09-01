Story highlights The Russian president gives an "open lesson" to more than a million schoolchildren

"Whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world," he says

(CNN) On the first day of the new school year in Russia, students learned an important lesson directly from their president -- who he thinks will rule the world.

Speaking to students during a national "open lesson" from the city of Yaroslavl, northeast of Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country that takes the lead in the sphere of computer-based artificial intelligence (AI) will rule.

"Artificial intelligence is the future not only of Russia but of all of mankind," said Putin. "There are huge opportunities, but also threats that are difficult to foresee today."

"Whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world," he said, adding that it would be better to prevent any particular "pair of hands" from achieving a monopoly in the field.

If Russia becomes the leader in the development of artificial intelligence, "we will share our technology with the rest of the world, like we are doing now with atomic and nuclear technology," said Putin.

