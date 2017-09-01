(CNN) Across the Muslim world, many are celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha -- considered one of Islam's revered observances.

Also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or "big Eid", the four-day holiday is one of two Eid festivals observed by the Muslim faithful. The second, Eid al-Fitr, comes at the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting.

An aerial view of Russia's Muslim community praying in a street outside the Central Mosque during Eid al-Adha.

Syrian children ride an attraction in the northwest Syrian city of Idlib.

Muslims gather to perform the Eid Al Adha prayer at Es-Saraya Square in Gaza City, Gaza.

The holiday coincides with the climax of the hajj, the sacred journey to Mecca that around 2 million Muslims undertake each year.

Thousands of Muslim pilgrims have been descending upon the complex in Mina since dawn on Friday to toss rocks at the three pillars, known as Jamarat, which symbilize the devil.

Muslims pray outside a mosque in St. Petersburg, Russia on Friday.

Turkish soldiers perform Eid Al-Adha prayer at the base camp in Semdinli district of Hakkari, Turkey.

Eid al-Adha remembers when Allah, or God, tested the faith of the prophet Ibrahim by asking him to sacrifice his only son as an act of obedience. Just as Ibrahim was about to sacrifice his son, Allah stopped him and gave him a sheep to kill instead. A version of this story is also found in the Christian Bible, where Ibrahim is known as Abraham.

