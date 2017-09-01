It's not just Harvey: August marked by deadly floods around world

Story highlights Heavy rain and flooding have affected parts of West Africa and South Asia

Floods have raised questions of whether climate change is playing a role

(CNN) It's not just Texas. Severe floods around the world are washing through cities and villages, sweeping away homes and leaving a deadly toll.

Parts of South Asia were pounded by historic rainfall during the height of monsoon season last month. More than 1,200 people have been killed in India and Bangladesh and some 41 million have been affected by flooding since June, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Mumbai, India's financial capital, has been beset with unrelenting rain, that has turned its streets into rivers.

People wade through a flooded street during heavy rain showers in Mumbai on August 29, 2017.

The floods around the world also have raised questions of whether climate change is playing a role in the recent spate of disasters.