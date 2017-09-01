Manslaughter charges dropped in death of Penn State fraternity pledge

Story highlights Aggravated, simple assault cases were also tossed

District attorney says she plans to refile charges

Bellefonte, Pennsylvania (CNN) A state judge in Pennsylvania threw out involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against eight fraternity members and the Beta Theta Pi fraternity in connection with the death this year of Penn State sophomore Timothy Piazza following an initiation ritual involving alcohol.

All aggravated and simple assault charges stemming from the 2016 rush period also were tossed out by Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair of Centre County.

Piazza, 19, died following his first night pledging Beta Theta Pi, a fraternity that was supposed to be alcohol-free as a result of a suspension eight years ago. Surveillance footage played in court shows Piazza falling repeatedly , including down a flight of stairs, following the event involving heavy drinking.

The university, which claims it was not responsible for enforcing the alcohol prohibition, has permanently banned the fraternity from operating on campus.

An attorney for Piazza's parents said after Friday's hearing that the remaining charges against 14 fraternity members are serious and could result in jail time, if the defendants are found guilty.

Read More