Hurricane redux? Storms sometimes hit the same area

(CNN) A week after Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Gulf coast, the people of Texas are still reeling. They need food, water and shelter -- not the news that another hurricane has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Yet Hurricane Irma is out there right now, growing in strength and tracking in a westward direction.

Can anyone blame the beleaguered people of Texas and Louisiana for asking, "Is this storm going to hit here?"

The short answer: Probably not.

With Irma days away from any possible landfall, the chances of that storm making its way into the Gulf of Mexico are very slim, CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said Friday.