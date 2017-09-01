Houston bakers stranded by Harvey made bread for days

Story highlights Bakery donating bread to Harvey evacuees

(CNN) Four bakers found themselves trapped by rising waters when Harvey pummeled Houston -- but instead of waiting around, they did what they do best.

They baked pounds and pounds of bread, including Mexican bolillos and pan dulce.

"The water didn't come into the store at all. They were still able to cook. They had electricity," said Kirk Michaelis, owner of El Bolillo Bakery.

Most of his employees baked as much bread as they could a day before the storm hit Houston on Friday, but four of them returned the next day to work without knowing they'd be stuck there for two days.

"To our dismay, the waters came in and surrounded the stores. And we were unable to get to these bakers until Monday," Michaelis said.

