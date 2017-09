5 things for September 1: Harvey, North Korea, Kenya, Russia, David Clarke

(CNN) Rabbit, rabbit! It's a new month AND a long weekend. Have a safe and relaxing Labor Day, and we'll see you back here Tuesday. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Harvey

While normalcy is still a long way away for Hurricane Harvey survivors, Houston's mayor says his city is "open for business." Homes are still underwater and rescues still underway, but small changes -- fewer people in shelters, bus lines resuming, traffic and the restoration of power -- may be the first hints of recovery. Still, Harvey's death toll has risen to 47 people, and other Texas cities -- Beaumont, where tap water is out to 135,000 residents, and Crosby, where a chemical plant caught fire amid the flood -- are still suffering. So far, 72,000 rescues have been carried out.

This summer has been terrible for floods, not just for south Texas but the whole world . Parts of South Asia were pounded by historic rainfall during the height of monsoon season. More than 1,200 people have been killed in India and Bangladesh, with some 41 million affected by flooding since June. A massive mudslide sparked by heavy rains and flooding in an area of Freetown, Sierra Leone, has killed around 500 people and left hundreds more missing.

And, unfortunately, a new threat is looming: Hurricane Irma has been rapidly intensifying in the Atlantic . It's now a Category 3 storm and could pose a major threat to the Caribbean and potentially the United States next week.

Sanders: Dumb not to ask about climate change

Sanders: Dumb not to ask about climate change 01:45

Sanders: Dumb not to ask about climate change

2. North Korea

The display of power was denounced by Pyongyang as a "rash act." Russian President Vladimir Putin also weighed in on the once-again-burgeoning crisis, saying the escalation was a "dead-end road." "Russia believes that the policy of putting pressure on Pyongyang to stop its nuclear missile program is misguided and futile," Putin said in an article released by the Kremlin.

JUST WATCHED N. Korea calls mock bombing drill a 'rash act' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH N. Korea calls mock bombing drill a 'rash act' 02:28

3. Kenya

Kenya's Supreme Court h as ordered a rerun of the country's contentious presidential election , after a legal challenge by the opposition. One of the country's chief justices said the election was "not conducted in accordance with the constitution, rendering the declared results invalid, null and void." New elections were ordered to be conducted within 60 days. Kenya is one of Africa's largest economies and a buffer of stability near Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan. But the election has caused deep unrest , with at least 24 people killed in post-election protests.

JUST WATCHED Kenyan court: Elections 'null and void' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Kenyan court: Elections 'null and void' 02:21

4. Russia

JUST WATCHED US, NATO allies plan show of force for Russia Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH US, NATO allies plan show of force for Russia 02:48

5. David Clarke

JUST WATCHED Don Lemon, sheriff spar over police shootings Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Don Lemon, sheriff spar over police shootings 09:35

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

A Chick-fil-A regular called his Houston store ... for a rescue boat

JUST WATCHED Chick-fil-A manager rescues trapped customer Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Chick-fil-A manager rescues trapped customer 02:29

A GA police officer told a woman at traffic stop, 'We only kill black black'

Prince's sister says purple wasn't his favorite color. It was orange.

Mysterious, eight-legged metallic object washes up in Rhode Island

Did you know today is "Force Friday?"

WHAT'S FOR LUNCH

Here's what's happening later.



The August jobs report is set to drop at 8:30 a.m. ET

AND FINALLY ...

Just another day on the subway ...