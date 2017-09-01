5 things for September 1: Harvey, North Korea, Kenya, Russia, David Clarke

(CNN) Rabbit, rabbit! It's a new month AND a long weekend. Have a safe and relaxing Labor Day, and we'll see you back here Tuesday. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Harvey

Families still searching for missing relatives

Families still searching for missing relatives 02:06

Families still searching for missing relatives

Sanders: Dumb not to ask about climate change

Sanders: Dumb not to ask about climate change 01:45

Sanders: Dumb not to ask about climate change

2. North Korea

The display of power was denounced by Pyongyang as a "rash act." Russian President Vladimir Putin also weighed in on the once-again-burgeoning crisis, saying the escalation was a "dead-end road." "Russia believes that the policy of putting pressure on Pyongyang to stop its nuclear missile program is misguided and futile," Putin said in an article released by the Kremlin.

3. Kenya

4. Russia

5. David Clarke

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

A Chick-fil-A regular called his Houston store ... for a rescue boat

A GA police officer told a woman at traffic stop, 'We only kill black black'

Prince's sister says purple wasn't his favorite color. It was orange.

Mysterious, eight-legged metallic object washes up in Rhode Island

Did you know today is "Force Friday?"

WHAT'S FOR LUNCH

Here's what's happening later.



The August jobs report is set to drop at 8:30 a.m. ET

AND FINALLY ...

Just another day on the subway ...