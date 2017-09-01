Story highlights Court scheduling contoversy simmers at US Open

Sharapova's matches scheduled for Arthur Ashe Stadium

Wozniacki complained after losing on Court 17

(CNN) It's never easy keeping everyone happy, particularly when you have to decide which star player gets which tennis court at major tournaments.

Those tensions were laid bare Thursday when Maria Sharapova's rival Caroline Wozniacki was riled by US Open officials putting the Dane on court 17 where she lost in the second round to Ekaterina Makarova.

Feeling despondent after losing 6-2, 6-7, 6-1 to the unseeded Russian, Wozniacki tipped her hat to her opponent before turning her ire on Sharapova who won her first two matches on the US Open's main stage -- the prestigious Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I understand completely the business side of things, but someone who comes back from a drugs sentence -- performance-enhancing drugs -- and all of a sudden gets to play every single match on Center Court, I think that's a questionable thing to do," fifth-seeded Wozniacki told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

Nothing quite like a Friday night in New York.



Catch the primetime session of the #USOpen on 📺 https://t.co/GrFt6Lm7Qp pic.twitter.com/ARrvH62Mdo — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2017

Bright lights