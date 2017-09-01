British cycling magazine apologizes for 'token attractive woman' caption

Story highlights Cycling Weekly issues apology for "idiotic caption"

(CNN) A British cycling magazine has issued an effusive apology for a sexist caption in its latest issue.

Cycling Weekly, which can trace its roots back to 1891, apologized for a caption that read "token attractive woman" above a smiling female member of the Hinckley Cycling Race Club.

The caption was noticed by fellow Hinckley Cycling member Carlos Fandango who tweeted it in a photo along with a request for an apology.

"Still a lot of equality work to do," he wrote in a post which has been retweeted nearly 800 times.

So my cycling club made it into @cyclingweekly and this happened. I hope @cyclingweekly apologise. Still a lot of equality work to do it. pic.twitter.com/bdSGsYMDlW — Carlos Fandango (@Chapeau_Velo) August 31, 2017