Trump plans travel to pressure vulnerable Democratic senators

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is putting himself at the center of a slate of marquee 2018 Senate races.

The White House this week launched a new effort to channel Trump's red-state popularity into Democratic votes for his next big legislative priority: tax cuts.

Trump visited Missouri on Wednesday and plans to go to North Dakota next week as part of what an administration official said is a new commitment to a once-a-week travel schedule to sell his legislative agenda.

If Trump sticks to the new schedule -- and focuses his trips on Democratic senators -- it would be a deeper level of involvement than the President showed during his failed effort to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care law.

More broadly, though, Trump's political travel in August was solely to states with competitive 2018 Senate contests.

