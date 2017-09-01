Tennessee AG rescinds DACA threat, cites 'human element'

Story highlights Tennessee had been one of 10 states threatening the Trump administration

The letter encouraged bipartisan legislation in Congress

Washington (CNN) One of the attorneys general that was threatening to challenge the Trump administration on DACA has backed off his threat, citing a "human element" in his calculation and urging Congress to act instead.

The Tennessee attorney general had been part of a group of 10 states that were threatening the Trump administration to add the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to ongoing litigation in an unfriendly court if President Donald Trump doesn't sunset the program by September 5. That ultimatum was led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and was issued earlier this summer.

But now, Herbert Slatery says he no longer will pursue that course of action.

Slatery wrote a letter Friday to his state's senators, Republican Sens. Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander, informing them he would no longer be part of Paxton's group.

While the Tennessee attorney general said he still doubts the constitutionality of the Obama administration program, which protects young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation through executive authority, he said he would not pursue a court challenge.

