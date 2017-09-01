Smoke spotted coming out of Russia consulate day before facility closure

Story highlights The abrupt facility closure is just the latest in a series of tense diplomatic exchanges between the two nations

(CNN) Black smoke could be seen billowing out of a chimney at the Russian consulate in San Francisco on Friday, a day before the Russian government will be forced to vacate the facility.

In response to enforced staff cuts at the US mission in Russia, the State Department announced on Thursday it would require Russia to close the San Francisco Consulate General, as well as annexes in DC and New York.

"Russia will no longer be permitted to use these facilities for diplomatic, consular or residential purposes," a State Department official told CNN on Friday. "Public operations at the consulate in San Francisco must cease by September 2. The facilities will be closed and entry or access to the properties will be granted only with permission of the Department of State. The State Department will secure and maintain the properties in keeping with our responsibilities."

The San Francisco Fire Department posted on social media about the incident, tweeting that "everything is okay."

MEDIA! The Russian embassy had a fire alarm NOT A FIRE everything is okay and we are clearing Thank you pic.twitter.com/q3O9Knfa65 — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) September 1, 2017

California Rep. Jackie Speier also tweeted about the scene.

