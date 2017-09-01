Pentagon accidentally miscalculates number of troops deployed to Harvey relief efforts

Story highlights A Pentagon spokesman told CNN that the discrepancy was due to an accounting issue

In addition to the 1,600 active duty troops, 1,254 Defense Department civilians and contractors have deployed

(CNN) The Pentagon inadvertently double-counted the number of active-duty troops that were deployed to relief efforts in Texas and Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

On Thursday, US Northern Command said that the US military had deployed more than 6,300 active duty troops, but in fact, the number of troops was actually 1,638 as of 7 a.m. ET Friday.

A Pentagon spokesman told CNN that the discrepancy was due to an accounting issue where some National Guard forces were double-counted as active duty troops.

"There was an accounting error in the numbers that were provided yesterday," Army Lt. Col. Jamie Davis said in a statement. "In a fast-moving response such as this, some people were inadvertently double-counted on a spreadsheet. We have corrected our process to ensure this doesn't happen again."

Davis added that "an accounting error doesn't lessen the impact of our response -- we still have many personnel assisting our local, state and federal emergency responders with Hurricane Harvey."

Read More