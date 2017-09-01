Breaking News

Ryan asks Trump to hold off on scrapping DACA

By Tal Kopan, CNN

Updated 12:04 PM ET, Fri September 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) answers questions during his weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol June 29, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) answers questions during his weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol June 29, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Story highlights

  • "I actually don't think he should do that," Ryan said
  • A number of moderate Republicans alongside Democrats support the program

(CNN)House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday gave a major boost to legislative efforts to preserve protections for young undocumented immigrants -- and urged President Donald Trump to not tear up the program.

Responding to a question about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, on his hometown radio station WCLO in Janesville, Wisconsin, Ryan said Congress was working on a legislative fix to preserve the problem.
"I actually don't think he should do that," Ryan said of Trump's consideration of terminating the program. "I believe that this is something that Congress has to fix."
    &#39;Dreamers&#39; anxious as Trump DACA decision looms
    'Dreamers' anxious as Trump DACA decision looms
    Ryan's statement offers the most public support by anyone in the Republican congressional leadership for some sort of legislation to protect the "Dreamers" under DACA.
    The popular Obama administration program -- which gives protections from deportation to undocumented immigrants that were brought to the US as children to work or study -- has long been targeted by Republicans as an overreach of executive authority.
    Read More
    Nevertheless, a number of moderate Republicans alongside Democrats support the program and have offered legislation that would make the protections permanent.
    Ryan, who worked on comprehensive immigration reform before he became part of House leadership, endorsed that approach in the interview.
    "President (Barack) Obama does not have the authority to do what he did ... we've made that very clear," Ryan said in the radio interview. "Having said all of that, there are people who are in limbo. These are kids who know no other country, who were brought here by their parents and don't know another home. And so I really do believe there that there needs to be a legislative solution."