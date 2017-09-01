Story highlights Schiller has been a constant presence at Trump's side for nearly two decades

He's a former New York Police Department detective

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's longtime aide and current director of Oval Office operations Keith Schiller has told people he intends to leave the White House, three sources familiar with the decision told CNN.

Schiller has told associates within the last two weeks that he plans to leave the White House at the end of September or in early October, the sources said. Schiller has told people his primary reason for leaving was financial, the sources said. Schiller earns a $165,000 annual salary at the White House -- a downgrade from his annual earnings before he followed Trump to the White House.

Schiller's planned departure comes just over a month after Kelly became chief of staff with the mission of instilling new order inside Trump's often chaotic White House. But Trump has chafed at some of Kelly's attempts to restrict access to the President.

Now, Schiller's potential departure will leave Trump without one of his most loyal and trusted aides at his side at a time of tumultuous change at the White House. Schiller has been a constant presence at Trump's side for nearly two decades and was among a handful of aides from Trump's previous life as a businessman to follow Trump onto the campaign trail and into the White House.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the story was "not true" and declined to comment further. Schiller declined to comment.

