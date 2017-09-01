Sotomayor hits up Yankee Stadium's 'Judge's Chambers'

Story highlights She is a longtime Yankees fan

She helped bring an end to the 1995 Major League Baseball strike

Washington (CNN) Aaron Judge wasn't the only supreme talent at Yankee Stadium Thursday night.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor joined fans of the Bronx Bombers at the so-called "Judge's Chambers," a section in the right-field bleachers named for the all-star right fielder. Fans have been known to don judge's robes, barristers' wigs and hold signs reading "All Rise" in the area, which was established earlier this season.

Sotomayor, a Bronx native and longtime Yankees fan, was spotted not wearing her own robes, but instead the judge robes for Judge fans that have the Yankee "NY" logo printed on the front.

She declined to comment to reporters after the game, but it's clear from the photos she had a good time.

Sotomayor has a long history with baseball. As a district court judge in the mid-1990s, Sotomayor issued an injunction against team owners for alleged violations of the National Labor Relations Act during collective bargaining negotiations with the MLB Players Association. The ruling ended the 1994-95 baseball strike, the sport's longest in history.

Read More