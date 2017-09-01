Trump administration seeking $5.95 billion 'down payment' on disaster funding

Story highlights The White House is expected to send Congress a request for $5.95 billion

It's described as a "down payment" on federal aid

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration on Friday is expected to ask Congress for nearly $6 billion in disaster relief funding as part of an initial request for funds in response to Hurricane Harvey, two administration officials said.

The White House is expected to send Congress a request for $5.95 billion in funding, a senior administration official and White House official each said. About $5.5 billion will go to FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is rapidly burning through cash as the primary agency handling disaster relief. The remainder of the emergency funding request will go to the Small Business Administration, which is doling out disaster recovery loans to homes and businesses damaged by the storm.

The nearly $6 billion request will be described as a "down payment" on federal aid in a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan from White House budget director Mick Mulvaney, the senior administration official said. The Trump administration is expected to make subsequent funding requests to help in the multi-billion dollar rebuilding effort that will need to take place in Texas and Louisiana, where tens of thousands of people were forced from their homes due to hurricane damage and flooding brought on by record-breaking rainfall.

The down payment request is not currently expected to be tied to a bill Congress must soon approve to raise the federal debt limit, the two officials said.

Congress must raise the debt ceiling deadline by the end of September, a deadline that may move up due to the additional disaster funding requests. The debt ceiling deadline is a controversial matter in Congress and some hoped to see the issue tied to disaster funding to ensure the debt ceiling would be raised.

