DOJ to retry woman who laughed during Sessions' confirmation hearing

Story highlights Desiree Fairooz will again face charges of unlawful conduct

Fairooz rejected a deal offered by prosecutors that would have required her to plead guilty

Washington (CNN) The Department of Justice will retry a woman whom prosecutors say disrupted Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing for attorney general by laughing.

After rejecting a plea deal, Desiree Fairooz will again face charges of unlawful conduct for disrupting Sessions' hearing in January.

According to court records, Fairooz rejected a deal offered by prosecutors that would have required her to plead guilty in exchange for a recommended sentence of time served.

Fairooz was detained after audibly laughing after Sen. Richard Shelby told senators at Sessions' confirmation hearing that the then-Alabama senator had a record of "treating all Americans equally under the law."

Read More