Harvey survivor: The loss is hitting me in waves

LaQuishe Wright is the founder and managing partner of Q Social Media LTD, a social media management firm that represents clients in film and television, charities and other businesses. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Katy, Texas (CNN) I woke up Friday morning and looked outside at a deceptively beautiful day. Beautiful because my two sons, Bry and Ryan, two dogs and I are safe and dry and the sun is shining again after days of endless rain. Deceptive because our entire life as we know it is submerged in 4 feet of water less than 20 minutes away.

To experience devastation like that brought by Hurricane Harvey feels very different from what you've probably seen on television. I was lucky enough to make it out of my house in Katy with my kids, my dogs, our cars and at least some of our belongings and memories. My neighbors' harrowing evacuations make me feel even luckier to have made it out safely, but I can't help but be concerned about what comes next for us.

LaQuishe Wright

Because of our position next to the Barker Reservoir, our home could be under water for as long as three months. Since we were not in a flood plain, we and the majority of our neighbors do not have flood insurance. Our most valuable assets are now under water and we can only wonder what Harvey has done to our property values.

The homes will have to be taken down to the studs, but will everyone decide to rebuild or will it be a dilapidated ghost town? Most importantly, how long before a storm like this happens again?

This tremendous loss of almost everything we own is now hitting me in waves. I'm spending my days signing up for FEMA help with immediate necessities and housing, canceling services we no longer need like cable and Internet, and trying to figure out how to create a new normal for my children. That's all we really want right now.

