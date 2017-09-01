Breaking News

F1: Hamilton and Vettel lock horns at Italy's 'Temple of Speed'

By Matthew Knight, CNN

Updated 6:32 AM ET, Fri September 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sebastian Vettel on his past, present & future
Sebastian Vettel on his past, present & future

    JUST WATCHED

    Sebastian Vettel on his past, present & future

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(17 Videos)

Story highlights

  • F1's 2017 title race resumes at Monza
  • Vettel leads Hamilton by seven points
  • Hamilton marginal favorite to win Italian GP

(CNN)Seven points in it, eight races to go.

Formula One is revving up for the next installment of an absorbing world championship battle as Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton lock horns once again at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.
In a season where the Ferrari and Mercedes drivers have wrestled for track supremacy, it's Vettel who arrives at Monza with a slender championship lead but it is Hamilton who has momentum after victory at last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

    F1 2017 Drivers' Championship (after 12 rounds)

    Vettel (Ferrari) 220 points

    Hamilton (Mercedes) 213

    Bottas (Mercedes) 179

    Ricciardo (Red Bull) 132

    Raikkonen (Ferrari) 128

    Hamilton hit the ground running after F1's summer break putting on a driving masterclass at Spa. The 32-year-old equaled Michael Schumacher's all-time F1 record of 68 poles during Saturday's qualifying before bossing the race to seal his fifth victory of the year.
    A repeat performance at Monza would hand Hamilton the initiative and inflict a psychological blow to Ferrari in front of their adoring Tifosi.
    Read More
    "In Italy it's all about Ferrari and that puts massive pressure on them," Maurice Hamilton, veteran F1 journalist and author of "Formula One: The Pursuit of Speed" told CNN.
    "What would hurt if Lewis Hamilton wins this weekend is that he will lead the championship. It would also be the first time either he or Vettel have won consecutive grands prix -- that tells you how nip and tuck this season is between the two teams."
    READ: 'My hunger to win again is greater than ever,' says Vettel
    READ: Alonso may 'look outside F1'
    Monza will provide the clearest guide yet as to whose engine -- Ferrari or Mercedes -- is the more powerful. The affectionately nicknamed "Temple of Speed" is F1's fastest circuit where drivers blast round at average speeds in excess of 150 mph.
    Back in 2004, Juan-Pablo Montoya recorded the fastest lap in F1 history at the track -- clocking an average speed of 162.95 mph (262.24 kph) in a Williams car.
    One of only four tracks to feature on the inaugural F1 calendar in 1950 that are still used today, Monza is always one of the most eagerly anticipated races of the year.
    Silverstone maybe the sport's spiritual home, Monaco its shimmering seaside jewel, with Spa the track for the F1 purist, but Monza offers a full-blown adrenaline rush unlike anything else.
    "Along with Interlagos (Brazil) it is the most atmospheric race you can go to purely because of the passion that just pours down from the grandstands and enclosures," Hamilton says.
    Situated in the grounds of a former royal park north of Milan, Monza holds a noble status for F1 fans who flock from all over the world.
    "It's got such history, that's what strikes you ... the place is so vibrant, you get sucked along by it. Going there on a warm September afternoon -- there's nothing like it."
    Seven points separate Sebastian Vettel (right) and Lewis Hamilton going into this weekend&#39;s Italian Grand Prix at Monza.
    Photos: Italy's 'Temple of Speed'
    He's behind you! Seven points separate Sebastian Vettel (right) and Lewis Hamilton going into this weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 14
    Vettel is a three-time winner of the Italian Grand Prix, but he has yet to take the checkered flag for his current team Ferrari which he joined in 2015.
    Photos: Italy's 'Temple of Speed'
    Vettel seeks first win in red Vettel is a three-time winner of the Italian Grand Prix, but he has yet to take the checkered flag for his current team Ferrari which he joined in 2015.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 14
    Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has also won three times at Monza -- in 2012, 2014 and 2015.
    Photos: Italy's 'Temple of Speed'
    Triple championMercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has also won three times at Monza -- in 2012, 2014 and 2015.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 14
    Every September, the Tifosi flock to Monza to cheer on Ferrari. &quot;Monza is always considered to be Ferrari&#39;s home race,&quot; says F1 journalist Maurice Hamilton. &quot;If you were to have such a thing as a national F1 team, Ferrari would be it because it&#39;s the only team in F1 that&#39;s got the whole country&#39;s backing.&quot;
    Photos: Italy's 'Temple of Speed'
    Forza Ferrari! Every September, the Tifosi flock to Monza to cheer on Ferrari. "Monza is always considered to be Ferrari's home race," says F1 journalist Maurice Hamilton. "If you were to have such a thing as a national F1 team, Ferrari would be it because it's the only team in F1 that's got the whole country's backing."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 14
    Alberto Ascari is hoisted aloft after winning the 1951 Italian Grand Prix for Ferrari at Monza. The Italian team has won their home race a record 18 times.
    Photos: Italy's 'Temple of Speed'
    Home turf for Ferrari Alberto Ascari is hoisted aloft after winning the 1951 Italian Grand Prix for Ferrari at Monza. The Italian team has won their home race a record 18 times.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 14
    Monza&#39;s famous banking was constructed in 1954 and used four times for F1 races in 1955 (pictured with five-time F1 champion Juan Manuel Fangio leading the way), 1956, 1960 and 1961. It has since fallen derelict, but remains a treasured backdrop to modern races.
    Photos: Italy's 'Temple of Speed'
    Banking Monza's famous banking was constructed in 1954 and used four times for F1 races in 1955 (pictured with five-time F1 champion Juan Manuel Fangio leading the way), 1956, 1960 and 1961. It has since fallen derelict, but remains a treasured backdrop to modern races.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 14
    The old banking can be spied from the various vantage points around Monza -- and can be seen on television as the drivers blast down towards the Ascari chicane.
    Photos: Italy's 'Temple of Speed'
    Nostalgia tripThe old banking can be spied from the various vantage points around Monza -- and can be seen on television as the drivers blast down towards the Ascari chicane.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 14
    Ferrari founder, Enzo Ferrari (right) talks to John Surtees at Monza ahead of the 1963 Italian Grand Prix. The Briton, who &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/03/10/motorsport/john-surtees-dies-f1-motorcycling/index.html&quot;&gt;died in March at the age of 83&lt;/a&gt;, won the 1964 F1 World Championship with the Ferrari team.
    Photos: Italy's 'Temple of Speed'
    Founding father Ferrari founder, Enzo Ferrari (right) talks to John Surtees at Monza ahead of the 1963 Italian Grand Prix. The Briton, who died in March at the age of 83, won the 1964 F1 World Championship with the Ferrari team.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 14
    Surtees (left) won the Italian Grand Prix twice in 1964 and 1967 (pictured).
    Photos: Italy's 'Temple of Speed'
    Historic race Surtees (left) won the Italian Grand Prix twice in 1964 and 1967 (pictured).
    Hide Caption
    9 of 14
    Monza was the scene of a horrific accident in 1961 when German driver Wolfgang von Trips lost control of his Ferrari car and plunged into the crowd. Von Trips was killed along with 15 spectators. Scottish driver Jim Clark, pictured in the foreground, was hit by von Trips but escaped unhurt.
    Photos: Italy's 'Temple of Speed'
    Touched by tragedy Monza was the scene of a horrific accident in 1961 when German driver Wolfgang von Trips lost control of his Ferrari car and plunged into the crowd. Von Trips was killed along with 15 spectators. Scottish driver Jim Clark, pictured in the foreground, was hit by von Trips but escaped unhurt.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 14
    Von Trips of Germany, pictured here ahead of the 1961 Italian Grand Prix, raced 27 times, winning two grands prix before tragedy struck at Monza.
    Photos: Italy's 'Temple of Speed'
    German racerVon Trips of Germany, pictured here ahead of the 1961 Italian Grand Prix, raced 27 times, winning two grands prix before tragedy struck at Monza.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 14
    Monza has also been the scene of great heroics. In 1976, Niki Lauda returned to the race track just six weeks after suffering life-threatening injuries in a fiery crash at the German Grand Prix. Remarkably, the Austrian finished fourth for Ferrari in his first outing back.
    Photos: Italy's 'Temple of Speed'
    Brave returnMonza has also been the scene of great heroics. In 1976, Niki Lauda returned to the race track just six weeks after suffering life-threatening injuries in a fiery crash at the German Grand Prix. Remarkably, the Austrian finished fourth for Ferrari in his first outing back.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 14
    Happy times for Ferrari as Rubens Barrichello and Michael Schumacher completed a one-two for the Italian team in 2002. Ferrari hasn&#39;t won at Monza since 2010.
    Photos: Italy's 'Temple of Speed'
    Ferrari 1-2Happy times for Ferrari as Rubens Barrichello and Michael Schumacher completed a one-two for the Italian team in 2002. Ferrari hasn't won at Monza since 2010.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 14
    Juan Pablo Montoya set the fastest lap in the history of Formula One at Monza back in 2004. The Colombian drove his Williams car at an average speed of almost 163 mph (262 kph) during pre-qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix.
    Photos: Italy's 'Temple of Speed'
    Fastest lapJuan Pablo Montoya set the fastest lap in the history of Formula One at Monza back in 2004. The Colombian drove his Williams car at an average speed of almost 163 mph (262 kph) during pre-qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 14
    f1 hamilton vettel silverstone Monza gal 4f1 italy hamilton car f1 italy tifosi f1 italy ascari 51f1 italy monza banking 1955 monza banking 2017 italian grand prixf1 italy surtees enzo ferrari 1963 f1 italy surtees 1967f1 italy von trips 1961f1 italy von trips 1961 portrait andretti monza 1976f1 italy schumacher barrichello 2002f1 italy montoya 2004

    'Lewis could win this'

    Historically there is little to choose between Vettel and Hamilton at Monza. Both men have won three times and scored five podiums apiece, although the Briton's pole record is marginally better -- he has five to Vettel's three.
    Mercedes has also dominated the last three races in Italy while Ferrari hasn't won since Fernando Alonso took the checkered flag back in 2010 -- the season Vettel pipped the Spaniard by four points to win his first of four consecutive world titles for Red Bull.
    This year represents Ferrari's best chance yet to end the drought, although it's hard to look past Mercedes.
    "I think Lewis could win this," Hamilton said. "He's on top form, the car's working well, but he's being pushed. All things being equal he should win it. But last weekend was so close -- so there's nothing in it."
    READ: Vettel: 'Best moment I can picture is winning in red'
    The Autodromo Nazionale Monza, north of Milan is once of F1&#39;s most famous race tracks
    The Autodromo Nazionale Monza, north of Milan is once of F1's most famous race tracks
    Vettel finished two seconds behind Hamilton in Belgium and speaking on Thursday, the German struck a quietly confident tone about Ferrari's chances at Monza before conceding that Mercedes probably have the edge.
    "The form we showed in Spa was real and the speed was there in the race," Vettel told reporters. "I think we've made improvements on all fronts and I'm very happy.
    "The track layout suits Mercedes, so we will do our best. There should be a good atmosphere (at Monza) so we will try to give something back."
    The first ever Ferrari was fired up and left the Maranello factory gates 70 years ago. What followed would reshape motorsport history.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari 125-S, 1947 The first ever Ferrari was fired up and left the Maranello factory gates 70 years ago. What followed would reshape motorsport history.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 18
    That car, the 125-S, boasted a 1.5-liter V12 capable of producing around 118bhp -- a far cry from the speed machines of today.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari 125-S side view, 1947That car, the 125-S, boasted a 1.5-liter V12 capable of producing around 118bhp -- a far cry from the speed machines of today.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 18
    Born in 1898 on the outskirts of Modena -- known for &quot;fast cars and slow food&quot; -- the company&#39;s founder Enzo Ferrari devoted his entire life to the pursuit of speed. The Italian is pictured here as a young man sitting in an Alfa Romeo 40-60 HP Racing Type.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Enzo Ferrari, 1920Born in 1898 on the outskirts of Modena -- known for "fast cars and slow food" -- the company's founder Enzo Ferrari devoted his entire life to the pursuit of speed. The Italian is pictured here as a young man sitting in an Alfa Romeo 40-60 HP Racing Type.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 18
    Much has changed at the Maranello factory since this day in 1947, but the iconic factory gates remain much the same.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari factory, 1947Much has changed at the Maranello factory since this day in 1947, but the iconic factory gates remain much the same.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 18
    The 125 F1, driven here by Peter Whitehead, was Ferrari&#39;s first Formula One car. The Italian marque has since accumulated over 5,000 races victories across various classes.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari 125 F1, 1949The 125 F1, driven here by Peter Whitehead, was Ferrari's first Formula One car. The Italian marque has since accumulated over 5,000 races victories across various classes.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 18
    By the &#39;60s, Ferrari was a dominant force on the road and the track. In 1969, Enzo signed an agreement with Fiat Group giving it a 50% stake in the company.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Enzo Ferrari, 1961By the '60s, Ferrari was a dominant force on the road and the track. In 1969, Enzo signed an agreement with Fiat Group giving it a 50% stake in the company.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 18
    Thanks to a host of celebrity owners, the Ferrari brand was also rapidly building a reputation for elegance and style. Here, Steve McQueen stands proudly beside his Ferrari 275 GTB 4 by Scaglietti.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari 275 GTB-4Thanks to a host of celebrity owners, the Ferrari brand was also rapidly building a reputation for elegance and style. Here, Steve McQueen stands proudly beside his Ferrari 275 GTB 4 by Scaglietti.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 18
    Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, pictured picking up his Ferrari GTO at the factory, was another that added to the magnetism of the brand.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari GTO, 1984Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, pictured picking up his Ferrari GTO at the factory, was another that added to the magnetism of the brand.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 18
    By the 1970s, Ferrari&#39;s F1 cars were capable of over 500bhp. South African driver Jody Scheckter, pictured, won the 1979 World Championship.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari 312T, 1979By the 1970s, Ferrari's F1 cars were capable of over 500bhp. South African driver Jody Scheckter, pictured, won the 1979 World Championship.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 18
    Ferrari tested new designs using 1/3 scale models -- on show at the exhibition.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Wind Gallery for Aerodynamic TestsFerrari tested new designs using 1/3 scale models -- on show at the exhibition.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 18
    As the turn of the millennium approached, what had started with Enzo Ferrari facilitating gentlemen racing their cars had evolved into a global phenomenon. Here, racing enthusiasts gather at South Africa&#39;s Kyalami Circuit to celebrate Ferrari 50th Anniversary.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Kyalami Circuit, 1997As the turn of the millennium approached, what had started with Enzo Ferrari facilitating gentlemen racing their cars had evolved into a global phenomenon. Here, racing enthusiasts gather at South Africa's Kyalami Circuit to celebrate Ferrari 50th Anniversary.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 18
    The 1962 Ferrari 250-GTO is most expensive car ever sold at auction, having fetched over $38,000,000. Here a selection of the highly coveted vehicles gather on the model&#39;s 20th Anniversary at the Pierre Bardinon estate in France.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari 250 GTO, The 1962 Ferrari 250-GTO is most expensive car ever sold at auction, having fetched over $38,000,000. Here a selection of the highly coveted vehicles gather on the model's 20th Anniversary at the Pierre Bardinon estate in France.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 18
    An expansive Ferrari-branded amusement park, home to the world&#39;s fastest roller coaster, opened its doors in 2010.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi, 2010An expansive Ferrari-branded amusement park, home to the world's fastest roller coaster, opened its doors in 2010.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 18
    &quot;Ferrari&#39;s story has been one of the great adventures of the industrial age,&quot; says, Andrew Nahum, curator of the exhibition.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari J50, 2016"Ferrari's story has been one of the great adventures of the industrial age," says, Andrew Nahum, curator of the exhibition.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 18
    &quot;Ferrari uses the subtle and often unseen techniques of automobile design but with the utmost care and precision,&quot; adds Nahum. &quot;The exhibition provides an insight into the history and practice of the whole private world of automotive design.&quot;
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari J50, 2016"Ferrari uses the subtle and often unseen techniques of automobile design but with the utmost care and precision," adds Nahum. "The exhibition provides an insight into the history and practice of the whole private world of automotive design."
    Hide Caption
    15 of 18
    The &lt;em&gt;Ferrari Under the Skin &lt;/em&gt;exhibition opens on 15 November 2017 and will run until April 2018.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari pit stop, 2017 Chinese GPThe Ferrari Under the Skin exhibition opens on 15 November 2017 and will run until April 2018.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 18
    It will feature insight into the life of Enzo Ferrari, unique cars and rarely seen documents -- all illustrating just how far the manufacturer has come.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    It will feature insight into the life of Enzo Ferrari, unique cars and rarely seen documents -- all illustrating just how far the manufacturer has come.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 18
    Ferrari Under the Skin/Design museum London enzo ferrari 125 sSide view with the mechanics in the transparency of the first Ferrari car, 125 SFerrari Under the Skin/Design museum London enzo at the wheel of targo florio 1920Ferrari Under the Skin/Design museum London enzo in factory Peter Whitehead in action with the Ferrari 125 F1 The pilot will win the GP of Czechoslovakia in Brno 1949 Ferrari Under the Skin/Design museum LondonFerrari Under the Skin/Design museum London Italian GP, Monza 1961ferrari 275 gtb 4 scaglietti steve mcqueenFerrari Under the Skin/Design museum Mick Jagger, leader of the Rolling Stones, on the delivery of his GTOJody Scheckter ferrari under the skin Wind Gallery for Aerodynamic Tests with 1-3 scale models Ferrari Under the Skin/Design museumFerrari Under the Skin/Design museum Rally of the South African Ferrari Clubs on the Kyalami Circuit for the 50th Anniversary Celebration, 1997Meeting on the 20th Anniversary of the 250 GTO Ferrari. Pierre Bardinon estate Ferrari Under the Skin/Design museum LondonFerrari World Abu Dhabi, 2010 Ferrari Under the Skin/Design museumClay Model of the Ferrari J50 2016Ferrari Under the Skin/Design museum London Close up of clay design model being made of Ferrari J50ferrari engineers Grand Prix of China 2017Present Day Manufacturing of the Ferrari California car Ferrari Under the Skin/Design museumFerrari Under the Skin/Design museum LaFerrari in production
    Given the seesaw nature of the Vettel/Hamilton rivalry this year, it's anyone's guess how the drama will unfold in the coming weeks as the season shifts from Europe to Asia then onto North America.
    "You would fancy Mercedes over Ferrari at Monza, but then they go to Singapore which is tight and twisty and that's Ferrari territory from what we've seen so far," Hamilton said.
    Visit CNN.com/motorsport for more news and features
    "Then we go to Malaysia, and that's got a bit of everything and you have to say it's even-stevens. Then there's Japan and that's Mercedes -- it's got fast, sweeping corners rather like Silverstone. Then you go to the US and that's Ferrari.
    "All the way through it's just going to swing ... it could be that Ferrari go to a Mercedes-favored track like Japan and just get it right -- we're only talking here about fractions of seconds, so that's why it's genuinely impossible to say."
    As Formula One cars fly past at speeds of up to 200mph, one man captures them with a camera built in 1913.
    Photos: Making F1 history
    As Formula One cars fly past at speeds of up to 200mph, one man captures them with a camera built in 1913.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 15
    Meet Joshua Paul, the only permanently accredited American photographer on the F1 tour.
    Photos: Making F1 history
    Meet Joshua Paul, the only permanently accredited American photographer on the F1 tour.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 15
    While his contemporaries shoot up to 20 frames per second in a bid for the perfect back-page picture, Paul actively embraces the imperfections in his black and white portfolio.
    Photos: Making F1 history
    While his contemporaries shoot up to 20 frames per second in a bid for the perfect back-page picture, Paul actively embraces the imperfections in his black and white portfolio.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 15
    &quot;I&#39;m trying to romanticize the sport,&quot; he tells CNN. &quot;I just want to make it more emotional.&quot;
    Photos: Making F1 history
    "I'm trying to romanticize the sport," he tells CNN. "I just want to make it more emotional."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 15
    &quot;The imperfections are part of it,&quot; he adds. &quot;I could Photoshop them out or clean my holder, but things like scratches and dust marks add to the nostalgia.&quot;
    Photos: Making F1 history
    "The imperfections are part of it," he adds. "I could Photoshop them out or clean my holder, but things like scratches and dust marks add to the nostalgia."
    Hide Caption
    5 of 15
    After initially struggling to obtain access, Paul now travels around the world photographing the sport&#39;s biggest stars.
    Photos: Making F1 history
    After initially struggling to obtain access, Paul now travels around the world photographing the sport's biggest stars.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 15
    &quot;It takes years for a team to say yes to a portrait,&quot; he tells CNN. &quot;So I just thought: &#39;Let&#39;s take beautiful pictures that might appeal to someone that&#39;s not necessarily a racing fan, but who might then take an interest and see F1 through childhood eyes.&quot;
    Photos: Making F1 history
    "It takes years for a team to say yes to a portrait," he tells CNN. "So I just thought: 'Let's take beautiful pictures that might appeal to someone that's not necessarily a racing fan, but who might then take an interest and see F1 through childhood eyes."
    Hide Caption
    7 of 15
    The photographer singles out this portrait of Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo as his favorite. &quot;Daniel was very cool and very candid in front of the camera but he had this big smile on his face,&quot; Paul recalls. &quot;I was just &lt;em&gt;trying&lt;/em&gt; to get him not to smile!&quot;
    Photos: Making F1 history
    The photographer singles out this portrait of Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo as his favorite. "Daniel was very cool and very candid in front of the camera but he had this big smile on his face," Paul recalls. "I was just trying to get him not to smile!"
    Hide Caption
    8 of 15
    Not that it&#39;s just about the fastest drivers. Paul believes it&#39;s &quot;the people behind the sport that make up the magic of Formula One.&quot;
    Photos: Making F1 history
    Not that it's just about the fastest drivers. Paul believes it's "the people behind the sport that make up the magic of Formula One."
    Hide Caption
    9 of 15
    His magazine, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.lollipop-gp.com/products/issue-4-accepting-preorders&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Lollipop&lt;/a&gt;, goes beyond the overriding narrative of the World Championship title battle.
    Photos: Making F1 history
    His magazine, Lollipop, goes beyond the overriding narrative of the World Championship title battle.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 15
    &quot;I&#39;m trying to let this portfolio evolve, and make it more about the people than the cars and the racing,&quot; he says.
    Photos: Making F1 history
    "I'm trying to let this portfolio evolve, and make it more about the people than the cars and the racing," he says.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 15
    In an age when the majority of the population can use the camera on their mobile phones to take a passable picture, Paul embraces &quot;the process of photography.&quot;
    Photos: Making F1 history
    In an age when the majority of the population can use the camera on their mobile phones to take a passable picture, Paul embraces "the process of photography."
    Hide Caption
    12 of 15
    Anticipation is key. &quot;Because I only have 10 film holders, I&#39;m limited to about 20 frames per session, so I think about the shot,&quot; he says.
    Photos: Making F1 history
    Anticipation is key. "Because I only have 10 film holders, I'm limited to about 20 frames per session, so I think about the shot," he says.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 15
    &quot;I try to let the drivers know I&#39;m trying to do something different and often they&#39;ll indicate they like what I&#39;m doing,&quot; the photographer concludes. &quot;It could just be a nod or gesture, but it means a lot to me.&quot;
    Photos: Making F1 history
    "I try to let the drivers know I'm trying to do something different and often they'll indicate they like what I'm doing," the photographer concludes. "It could just be a nod or gesture, but it means a lot to me."
    Hide Caption
    14 of 15
    Going forward, Paul would love to shoot sailing or capture the heritage of football. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.google.co.uk/url?sa=t&amp;rct=j&amp;q=&amp;esrc=s&amp;source=web&amp;cd=7&amp;cad=rja&amp;uact=8&amp;ved=0ahUKEwjZvaK-m6nVAhUKLVAKHbHjAIMQFghBMAY&amp;url=http%3A%2F%2Fedition.cnn.com%2F2017%2F05%2F31%2Fsport%2Fgallery%2Fclive-mason-sailing-rio-2016-best-photography-portfolio%2Findex.html&amp;usg=AFQjCNHqPpFt6hfvBvqesJPt5aEbbJXvaQ&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Like his work?&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;em&gt;Why not go behind the lens with an award-winning sailing photographer?&lt;/em&gt;&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Making F1 history
    Going forward, Paul would love to shoot sailing or capture the heritage of football. Like his work? Why not go behind the lens with an award-winning sailing photographer?
    Hide Caption
    15 of 15
    104 year old camera joshua paul f1 lollipop magazine 08104 year old camera joshua paul f1 lollipop magazine 07104 year old camera joshua paul f1 lollipop magazine 09104 year old camera joshua paul f1 lollipop magazine 01104 year old camera joshua paul f1 lollipop magazine 14104 year old camera joshua paul f1 lollipop magazine 06104 year old camera joshua paul f1 lollipop magazine 05104 year old camera joshua paul f1 lollipop magazine 15104 year old camera joshua paul f1 lollipop magazine 10104 year old camera joshua paul f1 lollipop magazine 12104 year old camera joshue paul f1 lollipop magazine 0417 104 year old camera joshua paul f1 lollipop 104 year old camera joshua paul f1 lollipop magazine 13104 year old camera joshua paul f1 lollipop magazine 02104 year old camera joshua paul f1 lollipop magazine 11
    The Italian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday September 3.