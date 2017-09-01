F1: Hamilton and Vettel lock horns at Italy's 'Temple of Speed'

(CNN) Seven points in it, eight races to go.

Formula One is revving up for the next installment of an absorbing world championship battle as Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton lock horns once again at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton hit the ground running after F1's summer break putting on a driving masterclass at Spa. The 32-year-old equaled Michael Schumacher's all-time F1 record of 68 poles during Saturday's qualifying before bossing the race to seal his fifth victory of the year.

A repeat performance at Monza would hand Hamilton the initiative and inflict a psychological blow to Ferrari in front of their adoring Tifosi.

It's the most atmospheric race you can go to ... the passion just pours down from the grandstands Maurice Hamilton, F1 journalist and author

"What would hurt if Lewis Hamilton wins this weekend is that he will lead the championship. It would also be the first time either he or Vettel have won consecutive grands prix -- that tells you how nip and tuck this season is between the two teams."

Monza will provide the clearest guide yet as to whose engine -- Ferrari or Mercedes -- is the more powerful. The affectionately nicknamed "Temple of Speed" is F1's fastest circuit where drivers blast round at average speeds in excess of 150 mph.

Back in 2004, Juan-Pablo Montoya recorded the fastest lap in F1 history at the track -- clocking an average speed of 162.95 mph (262.24 kph) in a Williams car.

One of only four tracks to feature on the inaugural F1 calendar in 1950 that are still used today, Monza is always one of the most eagerly anticipated races of the year.

Silverstone maybe the sport's spiritual home, Monaco its shimmering seaside jewel, with Spa the track for the F1 purist, but Monza offers a full-blown adrenaline rush unlike anything else.

"Along with Interlagos (Brazil) it is the most atmospheric race you can go to purely because of the passion that just pours down from the grandstands and enclosures," Hamilton says.

Situated in the grounds of a former royal park north of Milan, Monza holds a noble status for F1 fans who flock from all over the world.

"It's got such history, that's what strikes you ... the place is so vibrant, you get sucked along by it. Going there on a warm September afternoon -- there's nothing like it."

Photos: Italy's 'Temple of Speed' He's behind you! – Seven points separate Sebastian Vettel (right) and Lewis Hamilton going into this weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza. Hide Caption 1 of 14 Photos: Italy's 'Temple of Speed' Vettel seeks first win in red – Vettel is a three-time winner of the Italian Grand Prix, but he has yet to take the checkered flag for his current team Ferrari which he joined in 2015. Hide Caption 2 of 14 Photos: Italy's 'Temple of Speed' Triple champion – Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has also won three times at Monza -- in 2012, 2014 and 2015. Hide Caption 3 of 14 Photos: Italy's 'Temple of Speed' Forza Ferrari! – Every September, the Tifosi flock to Monza to cheer on Ferrari. "Monza is always considered to be Ferrari's home race," says F1 journalist Maurice Hamilton. "If you were to have such a thing as a national F1 team, Ferrari would be it because it's the only team in F1 that's got the whole country's backing." Hide Caption 4 of 14 Photos: Italy's 'Temple of Speed' Home turf for Ferrari – Alberto Ascari is hoisted aloft after winning the 1951 Italian Grand Prix for Ferrari at Monza. The Italian team has won their home race a record 18 times. Hide Caption 5 of 14 Photos: Italy's 'Temple of Speed' Banking – Monza's famous banking was constructed in 1954 and used four times for F1 races in 1955 (pictured with five-time F1 champion Juan Manuel Fangio leading the way), 1956, 1960 and 1961. It has since fallen derelict, but remains a treasured backdrop to modern races. Hide Caption 6 of 14 Photos: Italy's 'Temple of Speed' Nostalgia trip – The old banking can be spied from the various vantage points around Monza -- and can be seen on television as the drivers blast down towards the Ascari chicane. Hide Caption 7 of 14 Photos: Italy's 'Temple of Speed' Founding father – Ferrari founder, Enzo Ferrari (right) talks to John Surtees at Monza ahead of the 1963 Italian Grand Prix. The Briton, who died in March at the age of 83 , won the 1964 F1 World Championship with the Ferrari team. Hide Caption 8 of 14 Photos: Italy's 'Temple of Speed' Historic race – Surtees (left) won the Italian Grand Prix twice in 1964 and 1967 (pictured). Hide Caption 9 of 14 Photos: Italy's 'Temple of Speed' Touched by tragedy – Monza was the scene of a horrific accident in 1961 when German driver Wolfgang von Trips lost control of his Ferrari car and plunged into the crowd. Von Trips was killed along with 15 spectators. Scottish driver Jim Clark, pictured in the foreground, was hit by von Trips but escaped unhurt. Hide Caption 10 of 14 Photos: Italy's 'Temple of Speed' German racer – Von Trips of Germany, pictured here ahead of the 1961 Italian Grand Prix, raced 27 times, winning two grands prix before tragedy struck at Monza. Hide Caption 11 of 14 Photos: Italy's 'Temple of Speed' Brave return – Monza has also been the scene of great heroics. In 1976, Niki Lauda returned to the race track just six weeks after suffering life-threatening injuries in a fiery crash at the German Grand Prix. Remarkably, the Austrian finished fourth for Ferrari in his first outing back. Hide Caption 12 of 14 Photos: Italy's 'Temple of Speed' Ferrari 1-2 – Happy times for Ferrari as Rubens Barrichello and Michael Schumacher completed a one-two for the Italian team in 2002. Ferrari hasn't won at Monza since 2010. Hide Caption 13 of 14 Photos: Italy's 'Temple of Speed' Fastest lap – Juan Pablo Montoya set the fastest lap in the history of Formula One at Monza back in 2004. The Colombian drove his Williams car at an average speed of almost 163 mph (262 kph) during pre-qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix. Hide Caption 14 of 14

'Lewis could win this'

Historically there is little to choose between Vettel and Hamilton at Monza. Both men have won three times and scored five podiums apiece, although the Briton's pole record is marginally better -- he has five to Vettel's three.

Mercedes has also dominated the last three races in Italy while Ferrari hasn't won since Fernando Alonso took the checkered flag back in 2010 -- the season Vettel pipped the Spaniard by four points to win his first of four consecutive world titles for Red Bull.

This year represents Ferrari's best chance yet to end the drought, although it's hard to look past Mercedes.

"I think Lewis could win this," Hamilton said. "He's on top form, the car's working well, but he's being pushed. All things being equal he should win it. But last weekend was so close -- so there's nothing in it."

The Autodromo Nazionale Monza, north of Milan is once of F1's most famous race tracks

Vettel finished two seconds behind Hamilton in Belgium and speaking on Thursday, the German struck a quietly confident tone about Ferrari's chances at Monza before conceding that Mercedes probably have the edge.

"The form we showed in Spa was real and the speed was there in the race," Vettel told reporters. "I think we've made improvements on all fronts and I'm very happy.

"The track layout suits Mercedes, so we will do our best. There should be a good atmosphere (at Monza) so we will try to give something back."

Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin Ferrari 125-S, 1947 – The first ever Ferrari was fired up and left the Maranello factory gates 70 years ago. What followed would reshape motorsport history. Hide Caption 1 of 18 Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin Ferrari 125-S side view, 1947 – That car, the 125-S, boasted a 1.5-liter V12 capable of producing around 118bhp -- a far cry from the speed machines of today. Hide Caption 2 of 18 Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin Enzo Ferrari, 1920 – Born in 1898 on the outskirts of Modena -- known for "fast cars and slow food" -- the company's founder Enzo Ferrari devoted his entire life to the pursuit of speed. The Italian is pictured here as a young man sitting in an Alfa Romeo 40-60 HP Racing Type. Hide Caption 3 of 18 Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin Ferrari factory, 1947 – Much has changed at the Maranello factory since this day in 1947, but the iconic factory gates remain much the same. Hide Caption 4 of 18 Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin Ferrari 125 F1, 1949 – The 125 F1, driven here by Peter Whitehead, was Ferrari's first Formula One car. The Italian marque has since accumulated over 5,000 races victories across various classes. Hide Caption 5 of 18 Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin Enzo Ferrari, 1961 – By the '60s, Ferrari was a dominant force on the road and the track. In 1969, Enzo signed an agreement with Fiat Group giving it a 50% stake in the company. Hide Caption 6 of 18 Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin Ferrari 275 GTB-4 – Thanks to a host of celebrity owners, the Ferrari brand was also rapidly building a reputation for elegance and style. Here, Steve McQueen stands proudly beside his Ferrari 275 GTB 4 by Scaglietti. Hide Caption 7 of 18 Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin Ferrari GTO, 1984 – Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, pictured picking up his Ferrari GTO at the factory, was another that added to the magnetism of the brand. Hide Caption 8 of 18 Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin Ferrari 312T, 1979 – By the 1970s, Ferrari's F1 cars were capable of over 500bhp. South African driver Jody Scheckter, pictured, won the 1979 World Championship. Hide Caption 9 of 18 Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin Wind Gallery for Aerodynamic Tests – Ferrari tested new designs using 1/3 scale models -- on show at the exhibition. Hide Caption 10 of 18 Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin Kyalami Circuit, 1997 – As the turn of the millennium approached, what had started with Enzo Ferrari facilitating gentlemen racing their cars had evolved into a global phenomenon. Here, racing enthusiasts gather at South Africa's Kyalami Circuit to celebrate Ferrari 50th Anniversary. Hide Caption 11 of 18 Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin Ferrari 250 GTO, – The 1962 Ferrari 250-GTO is most expensive car ever sold at auction, having fetched over $38,000,000. Here a selection of the highly coveted vehicles gather on the model's 20th Anniversary at the Pierre Bardinon estate in France. Hide Caption 12 of 18 Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi, 2010 – An expansive Ferrari-branded amusement park, home to the world's fastest roller coaster, opened its doors in 2010. Hide Caption 13 of 18 Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin Ferrari J50, 2016 – "Ferrari's story has been one of the great adventures of the industrial age," says, Andrew Nahum, curator of the exhibition. Hide Caption 14 of 18 Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin Ferrari J50, 2016 – "Ferrari uses the subtle and often unseen techniques of automobile design but with the utmost care and precision," adds Nahum. "The exhibition provides an insight into the history and practice of the whole private world of automotive design." Hide Caption 15 of 18 Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin Ferrari pit stop, 2017 Chinese GP – The Ferrari Under the Skin exhibition opens on 15 November 2017 and will run until April 2018. Hide Caption 16 of 18 Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin It will feature insight into the life of Enzo Ferrari, unique cars and rarely seen documents -- all illustrating just how far the manufacturer has come. Hide Caption 17 of 18 Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin What's your favorite Ferrari of all time? Have your say on CNN Sport's Facebook page Hide Caption 18 of 18

Given the seesaw nature of the Vettel/Hamilton rivalry this year, it's anyone's guess how the drama will unfold in the coming weeks as the season shifts from Europe to Asia then onto North America.

"You would fancy Mercedes over Ferrari at Monza, but then they go to Singapore which is tight and twisty and that's Ferrari territory from what we've seen so far," Hamilton said.

"Then we go to Malaysia, and that's got a bit of everything and you have to say it's even-stevens. Then there's Japan and that's Mercedes -- it's got fast, sweeping corners rather like Silverstone. Then you go to the US and that's Ferrari.

"All the way through it's just going to swing ... it could be that Ferrari go to a Mercedes-favored track like Japan and just get it right -- we're only talking here about fractions of seconds, so that's why it's genuinely impossible to say."

The Italian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday September 3.