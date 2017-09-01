Breaking News

Helping children recover from the trauma of disaster

By Betty Lai, The Conversation

Updated 6:18 AM ET, Fri September 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Downtown Houston is reflected in the flooded Buffalo Bayou on Wednesday, August 30, five days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore late Friday, August 25, just north of Port Aransas, and has caused historic flooding. &lt;em&gt;Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004.&lt;/em&gt;
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Downtown Houston is reflected in the flooded Buffalo Bayou on Wednesday, August 30, five days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore late Friday, August 25, just north of Port Aransas, and has caused historic flooding. Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004.
Hide Caption
1 of 74
Members of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Louisiana National Guard help rescue elderly people from a flooded assisted living home in Orange, Texas, on August 30.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Members of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Louisiana National Guard help rescue elderly people from a flooded assisted living home in Orange, Texas, on August 30.
Hide Caption
2 of 74
A baby sits with family belongings at a&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/30/us/gallery-furniture-store-houston-shelter/index.html&quot;&gt; Gallery Furniture store&lt;/a&gt; in Houston being used as a temporary shelter on August 30.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A baby sits with family belongings at a Gallery Furniture store in Houston being used as a temporary shelter on August 30.
Hide Caption
3 of 74
Floodwaters engulf homes in Port Arthur on August 30.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Floodwaters engulf homes in Port Arthur on August 30.
Hide Caption
4 of 74
Janice Forse cries at an emergency shelter in Beaumont on August 30. Her home in Beaumont was flooded Wednesday morning. &quot;Even Katrina wasn&#39;t this bad,&quot; Forse told the Austin American-Statesman.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Janice Forse cries at an emergency shelter in Beaumont on August 30. Her home in Beaumont was flooded Wednesday morning. "Even Katrina wasn't this bad," Forse told the Austin American-Statesman.
Hide Caption
5 of 74
Tammy Dominguez, left, and her husband, Christopher Dominguez, sleep on cots at the George R. Brown Convention Center, where nearly 10,000 people are taking shelter in Houston, on August 30.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Tammy Dominguez, left, and her husband, Christopher Dominguez, sleep on cots at the George R. Brown Convention Center, where nearly 10,000 people are taking shelter in Houston, on August 30.
Hide Caption
6 of 74
A cat tries to find dry ground around a flooded apartment complex on August 30 in Houston.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A cat tries to find dry ground around a flooded apartment complex on August 30 in Houston.
Hide Caption
7 of 74
Volunteer rescue workers help a woman from her flooded home in Port Arthur on August 30.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Volunteer rescue workers help a woman from her flooded home in Port Arthur on August 30.
Hide Caption
8 of 74
The Florida Air Force Reserve Pararescue team from the 308th Rescue Squadron helps evacuees board a helicopter in Port Arthur on August 30.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
The Florida Air Force Reserve Pararescue team from the 308th Rescue Squadron helps evacuees board a helicopter in Port Arthur on August 30.
Hide Caption
9 of 74
Water from the Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods in Houston as floodwaters rise Tuesday, August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Water from the Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods in Houston as floodwaters rise Tuesday, August 29.
Hide Caption
10 of 74
Chris Gutierrez, second from right, helps his grandmother, Edelmira Gutierrez, down the stairs of their flooded house and into a waiting firetruck in the Concord Bridge neighborhood of Houston on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Chris Gutierrez, second from right, helps his grandmother, Edelmira Gutierrez, down the stairs of their flooded house and into a waiting firetruck in the Concord Bridge neighborhood of Houston on August 29.
Hide Caption
11 of 74
Members of the National Guard rest at a furniture store in Richmond, Texas, on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Members of the National Guard rest at a furniture store in Richmond, Texas, on August 29.
Hide Caption
12 of 74
Alexis Hernandez holds her daughter Faith at the George R. Brown Convention Center, which is serving as a shelter in Houston.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Alexis Hernandez holds her daughter Faith at the George R. Brown Convention Center, which is serving as a shelter in Houston.
Hide Caption
13 of 74
Evacuees make their way though floodwaters in Houston on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Evacuees make their way though floodwaters in Houston on August 29.
Hide Caption
14 of 74
President Donald Trump takes part in a briefing on Harvey as he visits Corpus Christi on August 29. In a stop in Austin, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/29/politics/trump-texas-harvey-visit/index.html&quot;&gt;Trump spoke of the long-term effort and stiff costs&lt;/a&gt; that will be needed to rebuild the region. &quot;Nobody&#39;s seen this kind of water,&quot; he said. &quot;Probably, there&#39;s never been something so expensive in our country&#39;s history.&quot; While talking about recovery and relief efforts, Trump said, &quot;We want to do it better than ever before.&quot;
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
President Donald Trump takes part in a briefing on Harvey as he visits Corpus Christi on August 29. In a stop in Austin, Trump spoke of the long-term effort and stiff costs that will be needed to rebuild the region. "Nobody's seen this kind of water," he said. "Probably, there's never been something so expensive in our country's history." While talking about recovery and relief efforts, Trump said, "We want to do it better than ever before."
Hide Caption
15 of 74
Civilian rescuers put a boat into a flooded road to search for people in Cypress on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Civilian rescuers put a boat into a flooded road to search for people in Cypress on August 29.
Hide Caption
16 of 74
Volunteers organize items donated for Hurricane Harvey victims in Dallas on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Volunteers organize items donated for Hurricane Harvey victims in Dallas on August 29.
Hide Caption
17 of 74
An overview of downtown Houston on August 29 shows the scale of the catastrophic flooding.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
An overview of downtown Houston on August 29 shows the scale of the catastrophic flooding.
Hide Caption
18 of 74
Matthew Koser searches for important papers and heirlooms inside his grandfather&#39;s house in Houston&#39;s Bear Creek neighborhood on August 29. The neighborhood flooded after water was released from nearby Addicks Reservoir.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Matthew Koser searches for important papers and heirlooms inside his grandfather's house in Houston's Bear Creek neighborhood on August 29. The neighborhood flooded after water was released from nearby Addicks Reservoir.
Hide Caption
19 of 74
Shane Johnson removes items from a family home in Rockport, Texas, on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Shane Johnson removes items from a family home in Rockport, Texas, on August 29.
Hide Caption
20 of 74
Airplanes sit at a flooded airport in Houston on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Airplanes sit at a flooded airport in Houston on August 29.
Hide Caption
21 of 74
People set up a shelter for volunteer rescue workers at Fairfield Baptist Church in Cypress, Texas, on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People set up a shelter for volunteer rescue workers at Fairfield Baptist Church in Cypress, Texas, on August 29.
Hide Caption
22 of 74
Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, as Dean Mize, right, and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue them from their home in Houston on Monday, August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, as Dean Mize, right, and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue them from their home in Houston on Monday, August 28.
Hide Caption
23 of 74
Thousands take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Thousands take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
24 of 74
Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road in Houston as they help flood victims evacuate the area on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road in Houston as they help flood victims evacuate the area on August 28.
Hide Caption
25 of 74
People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
26 of 74
A firefighter helps Sara Golden and her daughters Paisley, Poppy and Piper board a Texas Air National Guard C-130 at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A firefighter helps Sara Golden and her daughters Paisley, Poppy and Piper board a Texas Air National Guard C-130 at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, on August 28.
Hide Caption
27 of 74
People make their way out of a flooded neighborhood in Houston on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People make their way out of a flooded neighborhood in Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
28 of 74
Sam Speights removes possessions from his damaged home in Rockport on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Sam Speights removes possessions from his damaged home in Rockport on August 28.
Hide Caption
29 of 74
Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a heavy-duty truck after being evacuated from their homes in Houston on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a heavy-duty truck after being evacuated from their homes in Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
30 of 74
People leave a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People leave a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
31 of 74
People are rescued in Houston on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People are rescued in Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
32 of 74
Bridget Brundrett presents an American flag to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott while he was in Rockport on August 28. The flag had been recovered from city hall after flying during the hurricane.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Bridget Brundrett presents an American flag to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott while he was in Rockport on August 28. The flag had been recovered from city hall after flying during the hurricane.
Hide Caption
33 of 74
A Coast Guard helicopter hoists a wheelchair on board after lifting a person to safety from a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A Coast Guard helicopter hoists a wheelchair on board after lifting a person to safety from a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
34 of 74
Houston flood victims eat and rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Houston flood victims eat and rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28.
Hide Caption
35 of 74
Belinda Penn holds her dogs Winston and Baxter after being rescued from their home in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Belinda Penn holds her dogs Winston and Baxter after being rescued from their home in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
Hide Caption
36 of 74
A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office-building fire in downtown Houston on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office-building fire in downtown Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
37 of 74
People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
38 of 74
Julie Martinez, right, hugs her daughter, Gabrielle Jackson, in front of a relative&#39;s damaged apartment in Rockport on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Julie Martinez, right, hugs her daughter, Gabrielle Jackson, in front of a relative's damaged apartment in Rockport on August 28.
Hide Caption
39 of 74
Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28.
Hide Caption
40 of 74
Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
Hide Caption
41 of 74
Houston police officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son, Aiden, after rescuing them from floodwaters on Sunday, August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Houston police officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son, Aiden, after rescuing them from floodwaters on Sunday, August 27.
Hide Caption
42 of 74
People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on August 27.
Hide Caption
43 of 74
Residents of Rockport return to their destroyed home on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Residents of Rockport return to their destroyed home on August 27.
Hide Caption
44 of 74
The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27.
Hide Caption
45 of 74
Two men try to beat the current that was pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Two men try to beat the current that was pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27.
Hide Caption
46 of 74
Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27.
Hide Caption
47 of 74
Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27.
Hide Caption
48 of 74
Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27.
Hide Caption
49 of 74
Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27.
Hide Caption
50 of 74
Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner of the Harris County Sheriff&#39;s Department.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner of the Harris County Sheriff's Department.
Hide Caption
51 of 74
A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27.
Hide Caption
52 of 74
A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27.
Hide Caption
53 of 74
A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27.
Hide Caption
54 of 74
Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27.
Hide Caption
55 of 74
Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27.
Hide Caption
56 of 74
Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27.
Hide Caption
57 of 74
Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27.
Hide Caption
58 of 74
Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27.
Hide Caption
59 of 74
A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27.
Hide Caption
60 of 74
A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26.
Hide Caption
61 of 74
Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the &quot;most terrifying event in his life.&quot; Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the "most terrifying event in his life." Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
Hide Caption
62 of 74
People walk through flooded streets in Galveston on August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People walk through flooded streets in Galveston on August 26.
Hide Caption
63 of 74
Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out.
Hide Caption
64 of 74
Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26.
Hide Caption
65 of 74
Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.
Hide Caption
66 of 74
Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26.
Hide Caption
67 of 74
A damaged home in Rockport on August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A damaged home in Rockport on August 26.
Hide Caption
68 of 74
Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in.
Hide Caption
69 of 74
A laundromat&#39;s machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A laundromat's machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26.
Hide Caption
70 of 74
A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26.
Hide Caption
71 of 74
An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26.
Hide Caption
72 of 74
NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25.
Hide Caption
73 of 74
Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25.
Hide Caption
74 of 74
01 harvey 083111 harvey 083002 harvey 083104 harvey 083103 harvey 083112 harvey 083013 harvey 083014 harvey 083005 harvey 083116 harvey 082901 harvey 083007 harvey 083021 harvey 082925 harvey 082908 harvey 083019 harvey 082903 harvey 083023 harvey 082904 harvey 083022 harvey 082924 harvey 082902 harvey 083023 harvey 082804 harvey 082803 harvey 082926 harvey 082836 harvery 082810 harvey 082901 harvey 082937 harvery 082807 harvey 082930 rharvery 082814 harvey 082906 harvey 082917 harvey 082827 harvery 0828 20 harvey 082816 harvey 082815 harvey 082921 harvey 082819 harvey 082829 harvey 082814 harvey 082801 hurricane harvey tim fadek62C hurricane harvey 082711 harvey 082802 harvey 082807 harvey 082801 harvey 082812 harvey 082878 Hurricane Hargvey 082706 harvey 082805 hurricane harvey 082703 harvey 082808 harvey 082809 hurricane harvey tim fadek13 harvey 082803 hurricane harvey 082706 hurricane harvey 082704 hurricane harvey 082710 harvey 082862 hurricane harvey 082647 hurricane harvey 082656 hurricane harvey 082653 hurricane harvey 082652 hurricane harvey 082605 hurricane harvey tim fadek08 hurricane harvey tim fadek30 Hurricane Harvey 082623 Hurricane Harvey 082607 hurricane harvey tim fadek06 hurricane harvey tim fadek18 hurricane harvey 0825 space station 04 Hurricane Harvey 0825

Story highlights

  • Most kids will emerge from these experiences fine, but for some, the effects can linger for years
  • A child's exposure to stressors during and immediately after the disaster is a key factor

Hurricane Harvey's historic floods have killed dozens of people. As of Thursday, an estimated 32,000 more had been evacuated into shelters, and approximately 210,000 had registered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for assistance.

Disasters, whether natural (like hurricanes and floods) or man-made (like wars), can cause tremendous upheaval in people's lives.
Imagine what being evacuated from your home -- even temporarily -- would feel like. What about having your home and all of your possessions destroyed? For adults, these are traumatic and deeply distressing experiences. For kids, they may be even more distressing. Losing a home for a kid may mean losing the only home he or she has ever had.
    According to the U.N., young people, including children, are the largest group of people affected by disasters across the world. Over 100 million youth around the world are exposed to disasters each year. In the United States, it's estimated that approximately 14 percent of children will experience a disaster in childhood.
    What made the rain in Hurricane Harvey so extreme?
    Read More
    As a professor at Georgia State University, I have studied how kids cope after disasters like Hurricane Katrina or major wildfires, and how children respond to ongoing trauma like the Gulf War. I've found that most kids will emerge from these experience just fine. But for a small minority, the effects can linger for years.

    Distress symptoms are common in the aftermath of disasters

    It's very common for children to report symptoms of post-traumatic stress, depression and anxiety after a disaster.
    These symptoms might look like nightmares or flashbacks to the disaster, avoiding reminders of the event or being more worried about events in general. Children may also have trouble in school or be more sedentary. Very young children do not have well-developed verbal skills, and they may not be able to describe their own emotional distress.
    The importance of building children&#39;s resilience
    The importance of building children's resilience
    But for most kids, these symptoms don't last long. My colleagues and I followed children after Hurricane Andrew in 1991 and found that a year after the event, most kids had bounced back or were recovering from symptoms of trauma. Just 20 percent still reported elevated symptoms.
    In another study following kids after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, we found that 71 percent bounced back and returned to normal levels of functioning within one to two years after the disaster.
    Older victims of Harvey may need special attention as Texas recovers
    A small minority of children are more deeply affected. About 4 percent of the children we followed after Katrina reported severe symptoms that had not resolved more than two years later. For example, children reported having flashbacks to Katrina, avoiding reminders of the event and feeling irritable.
    For these children and those who bounce back relatively quickly, experiencing post-traumatic stress may have lasting impacts. In one study, we assessed children living in Kuwait who were exposed to the Gulf War in 1991, and followed up with them again 10 years later. Kids who reported higher levels of post-traumatic stress symptoms in 1991 experienced more difficulties in terms of their education and occupation outcomes as they moved into adulthood.

    Why do some kids struggle while others rebound?

    A child's exposure to stressors during and immediately after the disaster is a key factor that predicts whether he or she will struggle after potentially traumatic events. For instance, did the child think he would die during the disaster? Did she witness someone being hurt? What other stressors did she experience?
    How to talk to kids about tragic events
    How to talk to kids about tragic events
    School-aged children are often able to describe these stressors clearly, despite the fact that their language skills are less well-developed. For example, my colleagues and I asked children in grades three and four to write about their experiences during Hurricane Ike. One child wrote, "My home sunk. My tracter [sic] sunk. My cat ran away." Another child wrote, "There was no food that we could get but we got some from the red cross [sic]."

    Adults don't always know what kids are feeling

    Surprisingly, adults are not good judges of what children experience during disasters. In fact, research suggests that parents are not great judges of child behavior and feelings generally.
    In our study of children after Hurricane Katrina, we asked mothers and children what happened during and after the storm. There was very little agreement between what moms thought had happened to the child and what the child said had happened. For example, we asked mothers and children whether their homes were badly damaged and whether clothes and toys were ruined during the disaster.
    How childhood trauma can affect mental and physical health into adulthood
    Higher levels of disagreement in responses between mom and child predicted higher levels of distress in the child. These differences may highlight the need for parents to recognize their children's distress in order to be able to meet their child's needs.

    How can you help children be more resilient after a disaster?

    Changes in academic performance, how often they're seeing friends, or less enjoyment of favorite activities can all be warning signs that children may be struggling after a disaster.
    Stressors such as parents changing jobs or someone in the family becoming ill tend to increase after disasters, and they can make recovering from a disaster even harder for children. Adults should be aware of that and teach children coping skills like identifying feelings and problem-solving.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    Since parents might not be that good at guessing how their child feels, it's good to ask them. Don't assume that you know. At the same time, if children say they're feeling fine after the trauma and appear to be functioning well, don't assume they're "hiding" how they really feel.
    Also, the news often displays the worst experiences that happen to people during disasters. Exposing children to too many of these images and stories may retraumatize them. Give children information that is appropriate for their age.
    The most important thing is to get children back into their routines as soon as possible. Routines are comforting to children, and help them feel like life is "back on track."

    Betty Lai is an assistant professor of public health at Georgia State University. She receives funding from the National Science Foundation. Work described here has been funded by the National Institute of Mental Health and the United States Department of Homeland Security.

    Copyright 2017 The Conversation. Some rights reserved.