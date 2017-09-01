Wayne Rooney charged with drink-driving

London (CNN) Former England and Manchester United footballer Wayne Rooney has been charged with drink-driving, British police said Friday.

Rooney, 31, was stopped while driving a black Volkswagen Beetle in Wilmslow, Cheshire at 2 a.m. local time on Friday.

The forward, who rejoined boyhood club Everton last month , has been released on bail and is set to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on September 18, according to Cheshire Police.

Rooney, who retired from international football earlier this month, is England's highest ever goalscorer with 53 in 119 appearances.

He made 559 appearances for United during a 13-year stay at Old Trafford, before returning to Everton, where he began his career, at the start of this season.