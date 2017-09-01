(CNN) One can be forgiven for thinking the football world has been turned on its head over the past month.

Although both figures dwarf Manchester United's $105 million record signing of Paul Pogba set just last year, there is more than just inflation in play, say analysts.

"Namely, to be at the very top table of European soccer, signing top players in their prime and appearing to be just as an attractive option as Barcelona and Real Madrid.

"This adds to the power of PSG's brand, which ultimately helps to promote Qatar internationally," he adds.

Kylian Mbappé scored in France's 4-0 World Cup qualifier win against Holland on Thursday.

Playing hardball with soft power

The concept of soft power, which the British Council defines as "a country's ability to make friends and influence people not through military might, but through its most attractive assets, notably culture," has been a part of international sports since the dawn of the modern Olympics.

But its rise in club football came to prominence once the rulers of Abu Dhabi purchased Manchester City in 2008, in part as a game of "one upmanship in the intense competition" with Dubai, its prospering neighboring emirate, Montague highlights in his book.

"When you have states buying football clubs," he says -- noting the blurred line between state funds and private wealth in the region -- "their interest is to burnish their reputations. This is a soft power issue. This is a political issue."

Dubai, it should be noted, made a splash back in 2004 by placing the name of its state carrier, Emirates Airlines, on Arsenal's new stadium in a reported deal of approximately $160 million that included jersey sponsorship.

Meanwhile Qatar, via its national carrier and the charitable Qatar Foundation, inked its own sponsorship deals with Barcelona. Then in 2011 it purchased a controlling interest in the French capital's marquee club.

PSG was asked to comment on the influence of its transfer policy by owners Oryx Qatar Sports Investments, but did not respond to CNN.

"Football is unquestioned in its international reach and adulation," says Montague, "so if you want to project an image of yourself on an international stage, there is no greater vehicle than a suitable football club.

"Owning a football club, sponsoring a stadium, having your name on a shirt, being seen in over 200 countries around the world, week in, week out, without any kind of negative connotations feeding into people's homes: That is an incredibly powerful tool to mold an image on an international stage."

Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer After telling Barcelona he wanted to leave the club, Brazilian football star Neymar is heading to Paris Saint-Germain. PSG has activated his $263 million buyout clause, which is a world-record fee for a player transfer. Hide Caption 1 of 18 Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer Neymar fends off Japan's Takuya Okamoto during the U-17 World Cup in October 2009. Earlier that year, Neymar made his professional debut for Brazilian club Santos -- the same club that once fielded the legendary Pele. Hide Caption 2 of 18 Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer Neymar makes a heart gesture after scoring a goal for Santos in August 2010. That season, he scored 42 goals in all club competitions. Hide Caption 3 of 18 Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer Neymar celebrates after Santos won the Copa Libertadores in June 2011. It was the first time since 1963 that Santos had won the top club competition in South America. Hide Caption 4 of 18 Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer Neymar battles Argentina's Lionel Messi during an international friendly in June 2012. The two would later become teammates at Barcelona. Hide Caption 5 of 18 Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer Neymar holds his son, Davi Lucca, at a Santos match in May 2013. Hide Caption 6 of 18 Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer In June 2013, Neymar was unveiled as Barcelona's new star signing. Hide Caption 7 of 18 Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer Brazil was the host of the 2014 World Cup, but the tournament ended painfully for Neymar. He suffered a fractured vertebra in the quarterfinal victory against Colombia, and the Brazilians were trounced by Germany in the semifinals. Hide Caption 8 of 18 Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer Neymar lifts the trophy after Barcelona won the Champions League in June 2015. It completed a historic treble for the Spanish club, which also won the league and the Copa del Rey that season. Hide Caption 9 of 18 Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer From left, Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez pose for a photo after Barcelona won the FIFA Club World Cup in December 2015. The three attacking players have been an imposing force together. Hide Caption 10 of 18 Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer Neymar competes with Germany's Sven Bender during the 2016 Olympic final in Rio de Janeiro. Neymar's goal in the penalty shootout clinched the gold medal for Brazil. Hide Caption 11 of 18 Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer Neymar and his Brazilian teammates show off their Olympic gold medals. Hide Caption 12 of 18 Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer Neymar celebrates a goal against Colombia during a World Cup qualifier in September 2016. He has scored more than 50 goals for his country's senior team. Hide Caption 13 of 18 Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer Since arriving to Barcelona in 2013, Neymar has helped the club win the Champions League, two league titles and three Copa del Reys. He has scored more than 100 goals. Hide Caption 14 of 18 Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer Neymar tries an overhead kick during a Spanish league match against Villarreal in May. Hide Caption 15 of 18 Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer Neymar sits next to another world-famous athlete -- Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton -- while attending Game 2 of the NBA Finals in June. Hide Caption 16 of 18 Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer A boy wearing Neymar's jersey walks past a new Barcelona poster -- without Neymar -- as it is put up outside the Camp Nou stadium on Wednesday, August 2. Hide Caption 17 of 18 Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer Neymar juggles a ball Friday, August 4, after he was unveiled to the media as Paris Saint-Germain's newest signing. His transfer fee was more than double the previous world record. Hide Caption 18 of 18

Can anyone else compete?

Profits, apparently, take a back seat to image building when it comes to the likes of Manchester City and PSG.

"The numbers are quite startling," Bell told CNN Sport, adding that Chelsea, owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, lost nearly $675 million in that time frame. "The issue is, are they making it difficult for everyone else to compete?"

In his report, Bell notes that 60 to 80% of revenues from most English Premier League clubs are generated from lucrative TV rights sales. Those rights appear under threat given the viewing habits of younger audiences less inclined to pay for expensive cable and satellite TV packages.

So, while the likes of Manchester City and PSG appear immune to a fall in viewership numbers -- though perhaps not a fall in energy prices -- their competition in Europe may not be as sheltered.

Montague, for one, seems less concerned with declining TV ratings.

"There are still huge opportunities when it comes to other forms of watching (football)," he says. "Remember, although people are cutting chords, they are still watching. They are just watching it in different ways.

"You're going to see new players in the market," he says, noting Twitter's involvement in streaming live sports.

'Half a billion is peanuts'

For PSG and its Qatari owners, the soft power plays of purchasing football magicians like Neymar and Mbappé appear to be working.

But Qatar's main football ambition -- hosting the much maligned 2022 World Cup -- has generated mixed results since the bid was awarded in 2010.

The country's recent stalemate with neighboring UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia -- who have levied terror-funding accusations against the country, among other charges (all which have been vehemently denied by Qatar) -- is a prickly thorn in its quest to host the tournament without blemish.

"Ultimately, (the World Cup bid) hasn't been the positive experience I think they were hoping for," says Montague. "They've been putting out fires almost since they day they won it."

Indeed, Qatar has battled charges of manipulating the World Cup voting process -- which it has been cleared of by FIFA -- and of poor treatment of migrants building the tournament's stadiums. The country's human rights record that includes a ban on homosexuality has also been put into question.

"It's brought a magnifying glass on Qatari society that I don't think it was prepared for, and I don't think it's particularly happy about it," adds Montague.

When asked for comment, a Qatar government official said: "Qatar has always said the 2022 FIFA World Cup would accelerate the nation's development goals, and act as a catalyst for continued progress across workers' welfare and labor reform.

Neymar has scored three goals in three Ligue 1 games since joining PSG.

"This World Cup is delivering programs that boost the economy, develop skills across Qatar and the region, and inspire and accelerate development to drive effective social change in communities."

In the meantime, the introduction of PSG's two superstars is a powerful counterbalance to the ongoing Gulf crisis and those accusations, says Montague -- despite the record fees.

"The money is actually a drop in the ocean for Qatar Sports Investments," he says, "for the chance to turn PSG into a Barcelona-style super club that promotes Qatar around the world.

"And to prove to its neighbors that whatever blockade they put up, they can still operate as before, if not stronger?" adds Montague.

"In those terms, half a billion dollars is peanuts."