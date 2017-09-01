Story highlights Smith's 2014 debut album was a hit

New music is out September 8

(CNN) It's been three years since Sam Smith's debut album. Now the wait is nearly over for his follow-up.

The British Grammy-award winner posted a message to fans Thursday on his official Instagram account, alerting them to his new album.

"To my beautiful fans, first of all I want to say thank you," Smith wrote. "Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind & write music so freely."

The 25-year-old singer wrote that he feels "so rejuvenated" and has "so many stories I can't wait to tell you."

"I have missed you all desperately, and a day hasn't gone by when I haven't been looking at all your comments & dreaming of singing with you all again," he wrote.

