'Lord of the Flies' all-girl remake sparks backlash

(CNN) A planned remake of "Lord of the Flies" reimagined with an all-female cast has stirred controversy.

Deadline reported that Scott McGehee and David Siegel will write and direct a new version of "Lord Of The Flies," based on the iconic 1954 William Golding novel about a group of boys stranded on a deserted island.

Once there, the group tries to govern themselves with disastrous results.

Siegel told Deadline the plan is to be faithful to the book, which spawned films in 1963 and 1990, but with a contemporary twist of using girls instead of boys.

"It is a timeless story that is especially relevant today, with the interpersonal conflicts and bullying, and the idea of children forming a society and replicating the behavior they saw in grownups before they were marooned," he said.

