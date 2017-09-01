'Inhumans' Imax leap tests Marvel's power

(CNN) Marvel is going to test its powers this weekend, asking committed fans to pony up cash to see the premiere of "Inhumans" in Imax theaters, a TV series that they'll be able to catch on ABC beginning September 29.

It's an interesting stunt, especially with the lines between film and TV blurring. But an early sampling of the program suggests the studio might have overreached in asking this relatively obscure comics title to bridge the divide.

"Inhumans" essentially represents the first true superhero show that Marvel has produced for ABC, with more super-powered characters than "Agents of SHIELD," while featuring a more colorful and lighter tone than the company's gritty Netflix dramas -- building up to "The Defenders," uniting the characters of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist.

Still, previewing of the first hour found little material of a scope that demands to be seen on an Imax screen. "Inhumans'" fidelity to the comics -- and the more absurd-sounding flourishes that entails, like a giant dog with the power to teleport his masters -- could also make it a tough sell beyond that loyal core.

While Marvel stressed that the pilot wasn't finished, a preview was coolly received by TV critics earlier this summer. One journalist tweeted that the character of Black Bolt (Anson Mount), who must remain mute, was spared from spouting the same dialogue as his co-stars.

