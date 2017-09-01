Story highlights Victims include a baby just 20 days old

Building collapsed after days of rain, but no direct link has been made

Mumbai, India (CNN) Authorities in the Indian city of Mumbai have called off the rescue operation

Rescue teams in Mumbai Friday pulled more bodies from the rubble of a three-story building that collapsed in the south of the city, taking the death toll to 33.

Among those killed when the building in Bhendi Bazaar crumbled after days of heavy monsoon rain were three children, including a baby just 20 days old.

Authorities called off the search and rescue operation Friday, saying all victims had been accounted for.

There's been no official link made between the widespread flooding and the building's collapse, however the building was 117 years old and had been deemed unsafe years ago, according to officials.

