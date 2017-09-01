Rescuers pull more bodies from Mumbai building rubble

Story highlights
- Victims include a baby just 20 days old
- Building collapsed after days of rain, but no direct link has been made
Mumbai, India (CNN)Rescue teams in Mumbai Friday pulled more bodies from the rubble of a three-story building that collapsed in the south of the city, taking the death toll to 33.
Among the dead are three children; one a baby just 20 days old.
It's believed more people could be trapped under the twisted metal, dust and debris, more than 24 hours after the building in Bhendi Bazaar crumbled after days of heavy monsoon rain.
There's been no official link made between the widespread flooding and the building's collapse, however the building was 117 years old and had been deemed unsafe years ago, according to officials.
"The building was served an 'unsafe to live' notice in 2013," said Mumbai police spokesperson Vijay Khabale-Patil.
"Ten families used to live in the building and some of them had vacated the property recently. So we don't have an actual count of the missing people."
An official told CNN there are likely to be hundreds of other buildings throughout the city in a similar condition.
Soon after it collapsed, Mumbai firefighters were tasked with extinguishing burning debris that could have further endangered people who still trapped in the building.
It was a chaotic scene as the rescue operation took place, with an excavator digging through the mountain of rubble, dumping broken concrete, shards of thin wood and bits of twisted metal into trucks. Whistles sounded as ambulances drove up to the site in expectation of more bodies.
As night fell, the sound of megaphones and desperate shouts continued as the call to prayer sounded from the many mosques in the area.
Monsoon misery
The building collapse comes after heavy rains and flooding in Mumbai this week, which have killed at least five people.
South Asia has seen a historic amount of rain and flooding this month, the height of monsoon season.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) estimates that at least 1,200 have died and more than 41 million people have been affected throughout India, Nepal and Bangladesh by monsoon rains and severe flooding as of June this year. The rains are now moving northwest towards Pakistan, where more devastation is expected.
Thursday's building collapse is the second significant one to hit India's financial hub this summer. More than a dozen people were killed when a five-story building collapsed in the Ghatkopar neighborhood in July.
In May, a wall collapsed at a wedding, killing 24 people.
Deadly infrastructure accidents are not unusual in India. Critics say construction projects often lack proper oversight and safety controls.