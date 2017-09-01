Rescuers pull more bodies from Mumbai building rubble

Story highlights Victims include a baby just 20 days old

Building collapsed after days of rain, but no direct link has been made

Mumbai, India (CNN) Rescue teams in Mumbai Friday pulled more bodies from the rubble of a three-story building that collapsed in the south of the city, taking the death toll to 33.

Among the dead are three children; one a baby just 20 days old.

It's believed more people could be trapped under the twisted metal, dust and debris, more than 24 hours after the building in Bhendi Bazaar crumbled after days of heavy monsoon rain.

There's been no official link made between the widespread flooding and the building's collapse, however the building was 117 years old and had been deemed unsafe years ago, according to officials.

Rescue workers and residents look for survivors.

"The building was served an 'unsafe to live' notice in 2013," said Mumbai police spokesperson Vijay Khabale-Patil.

