Rescuers pull more bodies from Mumbai building rubble

By Liz Neisloss, Sanjiv Talreja and Sugam Pokharel, CNN

Updated 1:02 AM ET, Fri September 1, 2017

At least 23 dead in Mumbai building collapse
At least 23 dead in Mumbai building collapse

    At least 23 dead in Mumbai building collapse

  • Victims include a baby just 20 days old
  • Building collapsed after days of rain, but no direct link has been made

Mumbai, India (CNN)Rescue teams in Mumbai Friday pulled more bodies from the rubble of a three-story building that collapsed in the south of the city, taking the death toll to 33.

The dead toll includes three children; one was a baby just 20 days old.
It's believed more people could be trapped under the twisted metal, dust and debris, more than 24 hours after the building in Bhendi Bazaar crumbled after days of heavy monsoon rain.
    There's been no official link made between the widespread flooding and the building's collapse, however the building was 117 years old and had been deemed unsafe years ago, according to officials.
    "The building was served an 'unsafe to live' notice in 2013," said Mumbai police spokesperson Vijay Khabale-Patil.
    "Ten families used to live in the building and some of them had vacated the property recently. So we don't have an actual count of the missing people."
    Rescue workers and residents look for survivors.
    An official told CNN there are likely to be hundreds of other buildings throughout the city in a similar condition.
    Soon after it collapsed, Mumbai firefighters were tasked with extinguishing burning debris that could have further endangered people who still trapped in the building.
    It was a chaotic scene as the rescue operation took place, with an excavator digging through the mountain of rubble, dumping broken concrete, shards of thin wood and bits of twisted metal into trucks. Whistles sounded as ambulances drove up to the site in expectation of more bodies.
    A victim is pulled from the debris as rescuers continue to search for more survivors.
    As night fell, the sound of megaphones and desperate shouts continued as the call to prayer sounded from the many mosques in the area.
    The building collapse rescue was launched as Mumbai also deals with devastating floods.
    Monsoon misery

    The building collapse comes after heavy rains and flooding in Mumbai this week, which have killed at least five people.
    South Asia has seen a historic amount of rain and flooding this month, the height of monsoon season.
    Millions caught in South Asian floods
      Millions caught in South Asian floods

    The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) estimates that at least 1,200 have died and more than 41 million people have been affected throughout India, Nepal and Bangladesh by monsoon rains and severe flooding as of June this year. The rains are now moving northwest towards Pakistan, where more devastation is expected.
    Thursday's building collapse is the second significant one to hit India's financial hub this summer. More than a dozen people were killed when a five-story building collapsed in the Ghatkopar neighborhood in July.
    Indians wade through a flooded street during heavy showers in Mumbai on Tuesday.
    In May, a wall collapsed at a wedding, killing 24 people.
    Deadly infrastructure accidents are not unusual in India. Critics say construction projects often lack proper oversight and safety controls.

    CNN's Joshua Berlinger, Steve George and Angela Dewan contributed to this report.