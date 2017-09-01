Heavy flooding in Karachi kills 16, at least 11 electrocuted

Story highlights Heavy flooding has affected multiple countries in South Asia

At least 11 people killed in Karachi floods were electrocuted

Karachi, Pakistan (CNN) Flash monsoon flooding in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, has claimed the lives of at least 16 people, most of them children, officials confirmed Friday.

At least 11 deaths have been attributed to electrocution, as rising waters become electrified in low-lying urban areas, according to the Edhi Foundation, the city's main emergency aid agency.

Pakistani children play in an underpass filled with rainwater in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017.

Karachi is the latest major South Asian city to be hit by heavy monsoon rains amid a widening flood-related crisis engulfing much of the region. More than 1,200 have died and upwards of 41 million people have been affected in neighboring India, Nepal and Bangladesh, according to estimates provided by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Figures released by the city's Meteorological Department show Karachi normally receives an average of 19.9mm of rain in September. On Wednesday, northern parts of the city received 97mm, equivalent to five times that amount.

Most of the flooding in Karachi has occurred in the city's predominately industrial northern and western districts.

Read More