A third of Bangladesh under water as flood devastation widens

(CNN) In rural areas across northern Bangladesh families are preparing to mark Eid al-Adha, one of the holiest dates on the Muslim calendar.

The holiday, which translates literally as the "sacrifice feast," is intended to be a time of great celebration. In small villages, such as Beraberi some 134 kilometers northwest of Dhaka, villagers spent much of the last year hand-rearing goats and cows in anticipation of the annual festivities.

Then the rains began to fall.

As the world's media trains its sights on the tragic events in Texas and Louisiana, another water-driven catastrophe is unfolding in villages like Beraberi throughout Bangladesh and parts of Nepal and India.

There, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) estimates that at least 1,200 have died and more than 41 million people have been affected by monsoon rains and severe flooding as of June this year. The rains are now moving northwest towards Pakistan, where more devastation is expected.