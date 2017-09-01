Breaking News

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

By Ana Johnson, CNN

Updated 12:01 PM ET, Fri September 1, 2017

A rescue worker carries a baby to dry land on August 30, 2017, after she was rescued in Port Arthur, Texas, from the flooding following Hurricane Harvey.
(CNN)This week gave us good Samaritans, dragons and an asteroid. Let's look back at what else happened this week.

'Game of Thrones' soars

From reunions to jaw-dropping visuals, relive the biggest moments of the finale.

Harvey heroes

    We love stories of people helping strangers. Kindness, y'all.
    Best moments from the VMAs

    Missed the VMAs and just want the highlights? We got you, fam.

    Kardashian West channels Jackie O.

    Not everyone was a fan of this magazine cover shoot.

    William and Harry visit memorial garden

    Princes William and Harry paid tribute to their mom, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death.

    ESPN analyst quits, says football is unsafe

    College football analyst Ed Cunningham resigned, citing his own concerns about players' head injuries.

    Asteroid makes a (relatively) close call

    Don't worry, there's no need to get Bruce Willis and his crew involved.